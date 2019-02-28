Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sonatype's Nexus Firewall Now Protects JFrog Artifactory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 09:08am EST

FULTON, Md., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the inventors of software supply chain management, announced today that Nexus Firewall is now available to JFrog customers to automatically stop vulnerable open source components from entering into Artifactory Repository Managers.  

Introduced in 2016 and originally designed as a compliment to Nexus Repository, Nexus Firewall was the world’s first DevSecOps solution to shift automated open source governance to the earliest point in the software development lifecycle. Beginning today, JFrog customers can use Nexus Firewall to automatically analyze, block, and selectively admit components into their Artifactory repository managers, including support for RubyGems, RPM, PyPI, NuGet, npm and Java components.

“Over the past few years, hundreds of companies using our Nexus Repository Manager have embraced Nexus Firewall to stop defective open source components from entering into their software development environments,” said Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype.  “But, the vast majority of the industry has heterogeneous DevOps infrastructure and needs universal protection -- not just for Nexus Repository, but for Artifactory as well.”

Nexus Firewall is not the first Sonatype product to add value on top of Artifactory.  Many JFrog customers have long utilized Nexus Lifecycle to automatically and contextually govern open source security and licensing risk across their entire software supply chain.

According to Sonatype’s 2018 State of the Software Supply Chain Report, 12.1% of Java packages downloaded by developers had a known vulnerability. Data released in October 2018 also revealed that 51% of all npm packages downloaded had a known security issue.  Nexus Firewall can block these vulnerable components at the front door, impeding their use across the enterprise.

Additional Resources:

0_medium_NexusFirewall.PNG
Nexus Firewall


2_medium_SON_logo_main@2x2.png


About Sonatype

More than 10 million software developers rely on Sonatype to innovate faster while mitigating security risks inherent in open source.  Sonatype’s Nexus platform combines in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance to automate and scale open source governance across every stage of the modern DevOps pipeline.  Sonatype is privately held with investments from TPG, Goldman Sachs, Accel Partners, and Hummer Winblad Venture Partners. Learn more at www.sonatype.com.

Attachment 

Elissa Walters
Sonatype
480-818-0734
ewalters@sonatype.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aTOWELLERS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Towellers Limited
AQ
09:30aFIRST PUNJAB MODARABA : Financial results of First Punjab Modaraba for Quarter ended December 31, 2018
AQ
09:29aMACPAC FILMS : Transaction of 10,000 shares of MACPAC Films Limited
AQ
09:29aPAK SYNTHETICS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Pakistan Synthetics Limited
AQ
09:29aTELECARD : Financial results of Telecard Limited for Quarter ended December 31, 2018
AQ
09:29aSHAHTAJ TEXTILEXD : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Shahtaj Textile Limited
AQ
09:29aSHIFA HOSPXD : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Shifa International Hospitals Limited
AQ
09:29aGATRON IND : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Gatron Industries Limited
AQ
09:29aSAMIN TEXTILE : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2018 of Samin Textiles Limited
AQ
09:29aPot firm Canopy Growth ropes in Martha Stewart as adviser
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.