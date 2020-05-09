Songs of Karel Kryl sounded the Bethlehem Chapel as an acknowledgment to everyone at the Czech Technical University, who contributed above standard in the period of coronavirus threat

SALOME (http://www.arpeggio.cz/salome.html) is a unique project of young artists who, in a distinctive and refined way, build on the excellent musical potential of Karel Kryl's songs, which are still topical. The program featured songs by Karel Kryl, edited by Michal Vejskal: Veličenstvo Kat, Karavana mraků, Bratříčku zavírej vrátka, Salome and many others.

The concert was accompanied by prof. Ing. Zbyněk Škvor, CSc., Vice-Rector for Science, Creative Activities and Doctoral Studies, and Ing. Radek Holý, Ph.D., Vice-Rector for Information Systems. They expressed their thanks to all the academics, staff and students who were involved in managing the situation associated with the spread of coronavirus, and in particular those who deserved the most.