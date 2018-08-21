Songwon Industrial : Advances in plastics making vehicles lighter, safer and greener - Courtesy of Automotive Industry

Plastics help to increase safety, reduce weight, facilitate assembly, cut maintenance and fuel costs, allow new design options and enhance cost versus performance. Today, they are used on an ever-growing scale for exterior parts such as fenders, headlights, doors and windows, and inside the car for items such as dashboards, head panels and upholstery. Plastic can also be used to achieve functional effects, for example sound, vibration, thermal and electrical insulation, and surface effects, including gloss and texture.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Thomas Schmutz, Director of Global Technical Services & Application Development at SONGWON to share some of the new trends for plastics inside and outside the car.

