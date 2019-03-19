Songwon Industrial : presents expanded range of specialty chemicals for coatings at the European Coatings Show 2019

With a stand designed to give customers a personalized experience reflecting their needs, SONGWON Industrial Co., Ltd. is present again at the European Coatings Show 2019 (ECS) following its successful debut at the last show. The company is exhibiting a number of products for the first time, including two new stabilizers, an antioxidant and two ranges of functional monomers.



New, water-based stabilizers for coatings

Demonstrating its commitment to improving sustainability throughout the coatings value chain, SONGWON is launching its new WB product range, a group of water-miscible products that have been developed to meet the increased demand for environmentally acceptable additives.

'The new light stabilizers and antioxidant combine the efficiency of conventional products with the benefits not only of water miscibility and low-to-zero VOC generation, but also of easy dosing and handling,' explained Rosanna Telesca, Leader of the Market Center Coatings.

The range consists of a benzotriazole-based UV absorber - SONGSORB® CS 326 WB ‒ for waterborne industrial, architectural, decorative and wood coating applications, a waterborne triazine-based UV absorber ‒ SONGSORB® CS 400 WB ‒ which is also suitable for more demanding applications such as automotive coatings, and a water-compatible phenolic antioxidant ‒ SONGNOX® CS 2450 WB - for polyurethane-based coatings. Together with the water-compatible hindered amine light stabilizer (HALS) SONGSORB® CS AQ01, which was introduced at the last ECS, these products provide a synergistic stabilization package for water-based coating systems.

SONGWON's team of specialty chemicals experts is currently working to expand the newly introduced WB range still further, with the addition of new WB blends of light stabilizers, which are currently being tested. These, together with the products that are being exhibited at the ECS, will make up a comprehensive portfolio of water-compatible solutions for the coating industry.



Launch of functional monomers

The first two ranges of functional monomers are now available and a third line is under development.

'Functional monomers are specialty molecules that can provide a standard polymer with additional, enhanced performance effects and/or significantly improve processing performance,' said Heinrich Schulte, Leader of the Market Center Functional Monomers. 'Resin manufacturers can benefit from the high performance as well as the cost efficiency of our new functional monomers,' he emphasized.

ERM-6100 is the latest addition to SONGWON's range of dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) phenol resins. These monomers are mainly used during the manufacture of epoxy composites as epoxy resin modifiers (ERMs) in epoxy chain-extending reactions and as hardeners. The new monomer, which combines high functionality with low viscosity, has been developed especially for electronic applications and high-performance resins such as polybenzoxazine (PBO). With their different softening points, functionality and viscosity, the five products in the range cover a wide variety of requirements.



SONGWON has also added two bisphenol (BP) monomers to its portfolio. BP-TMC is used to modify epoxy resins as well as non-optical polycarbonate and polyester polymers. It is distinguished by its cost efficiency and good chemical purity. TMBP, which is suitable for both epoxy and phenolic resins, is designed to ensure the highest purity and excellent color, and it gives the resin a high glass transition temperature. More BP grades are currently being scaled up and available in pilot quantities.

SONGWON experts look forward to welcoming visitors to stand 7A-129 at the ECS and showing them round.