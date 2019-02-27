SonicWall : Takes Aim at Evasive Cyber Threats Targeting Wireless Networks, Cloud Apps, Endpoints

SonicWall today announced new platform offerings and enhancements for
small, mid-sized and distributed businesses and enterprises to protect
against targeted attacks on wireless networks, cloud apps and endpoints.
In addition to a new line of firewalls designed to consolidate security,
networking and performance, SonicWall introduced new cloud-managed Wi-Fi
access points and wireless planning tools designed to ease the
deployment of global wireless networks.
The company also provides real-time protection for cloud applications,
including Office 365, G Suite, Box and Dropbox, in addition to equipping
organizations with advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)
capabilities.
“Cybercriminals take advantage of unintentional gaps left in the
security architecture fabric,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bill
Conner. “SonicWall’s core mission is to empower organizations to improve
their security posture and better protect against growing
vulnerabilities. As our platform evolves, expands and integrates, we
continue to deliver proven security solutions to organizations looking
to enhance visibility, streamline processes and implement cost
efficiencies.”
Seamlessly Plan, Secure Expanding Wireless Networks
To enhance wireless security and performance for SMBs and distributed
enterprises, SonicWall delivers a range of new cloud-based deployment
and management solutions.
SonicWall WiFi Cloud Manager and SonicWiFi mobile app simplify wireless
access, control and troubleshooting capabilities across networks of any
size or region, with single sign-on (SSO) access provided by the
cloud-based Capture Security Center to ensure proper security measures
are taken.
Provisioning new wireless hardware can often be time-consuming when
taking adequate measures to ensure employees receive secure,
high-performance wireless connectivity. Pairing SonicWall WiFi Cloud
Manager with SonicWall Zero-Touch Deployment and wireless mesh
networking allows wireless expansion to be accomplished within minutes.
With Capture Security Center, administrators can also leverage the
intuitive, easy-to-use SonicWall WiFi Planner surveying capabilities to
design and deploy secure wireless networks that enhance the user
experience and ensure workforce productivity.
“Deploying a secure wireless network is no longer an option, it’s a
requirement,” said James Crifasi, Vice President and Chief Technology
Officer at RedZone Technologies. “SonicWall wireless tools have proved
to be lower in cost and reduce the need for complex overlay management
systems. We are thrilled at the improvements in security, management,
and performance the new series has given us.”
Organizations can pair new SonicWave access points with SonicWall
firewalls for high-speed 802.11ac Wave 2 wireless access and deep packet
inspection (DPI) of encrypted and unencrypted traffic. These new access
points can also be deployed securely without a SonicWall firewall and
offer integrated security services, including the Capture Advanced
Threat Protection (ATP) sandbox service and SonicWall Content Filtering
Service.
New Cost-Effective Firewalls Consolidate Security, Networking,
Performance
IT managers need a solution that solves their security, connectivity and
performance concerns in a small form factor appliance at a price point
within their budget.
SonicWall’s new SOHO 250 and TZ350 series firewalls provide a unified
security solution at a low total cost of ownership. Designed for small,
mid-sized and distributed enterprise organizations with remote
locations, the SOHO 250 and TZ350 integrate essential networking
features and industry-validated high-security effectiveness to protect
data and connected devices, including IoT.
The new firewall range combines high-speed threat prevention and
software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology with an
extensive range of networking and wireless features, plus simplified
deployment and centralized management capabilities.
SonicWall Secure SD-WAN technology reduces costs by replacing expensive
MPLS technology with lower-cost internet access. Deploying SOHO 250 and
TZ350 firewalls is greatly simplified with SonicWall Zero-Touch
Deployment, a key component of SonicWall’s cloud-based Capture Security
Center.
Secure Business-critical Data in Cloud Applications
Cloud applications are vital to organizations’ production, sales and
communications, and are increasingly the target of attacks. To thwart
never-before-seen malware variants, targeted phishing attacks, account
takeover due to compromised credentials and data loss, SonicWall Cloud
App Security 2.0 provides real-time protection for business-critical
SaaS apps, including Microsoft Office 365, G Suite, Box and Dropbox.
“When organizations move to the cloud or SaaS applications, their
sensitive data moves into shared infrastructure and the traditional
perimeter evaporates,” said Jeff Wilson, Senior Research Director,
Cybersecurity Technology at IHS Markit. “Administrators need to have the
same complete visibility and access control inside their networks and in
the cloud, and they need to be able to control security and enforce
strong threat and data loss protection with policies that keep risk and
compliance in mind. Organizations should look for a Cloud Access
Security Broker (CASB) solution that provides easy deployment, granular
control and has zero impact on the user experience.”
To identify and mitigate malicious malware or files stored in SaaS
solutions, such as OneDrive and SharePoint, SonicWall Cloud App Security
2.0 integrates with the Capture ATP sandbox service, which includes
patent-pending Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI™) technology. The
new features extend SonicWall real-time automated breach detection and
prevention capabilities into sanctioned SaaS environments using API
integrations and monitor user-to-cloud and cloud-to-cloud traffic to
identify unapproved cloud applications.
Email is the most common threat vector and security controls must be
adapted as organizations move to cloud email, such as Exchange Online
with Office 365 or Gmail with G Suite. To combat advanced targeted
phishing attacks, Cloud App Security 2.0 includes machine-learning
anti-phishing capabilities that are trained to catch malicious emails
missed by the built-in security controls of cloud email platforms.
Empowering Administrators with Advanced Endpoint Detection and
Response
Designed to increase administrators’ response time, visibility and
insight into advanced threats, SonicWall Capture Client 2.0 gives
organizations active control of endpoint health with advanced endpoint
detection and response (EDR) capabilities.
Administrators have the ability to track threat origins and intended
destination, kill and quarantine as necessary and roll back endpoints to
a last-known healthy state in the event of an infection.
External USB devices can pose a serious threat to network security,
potentially delivering malware, ransomware and viruses to vulnerable
endpoints. SonicWall’s new Capture Client feature, Device Control, helps
organizations reduce their attack surface by locking out unknown or
suspicious devices.
Security policies can easily be created to whitelist clean devices, such
as printers and removable storage, and narrow the threat plane. Unlike
legacy antivirus solutions, systems no longer have to be taken offline
to conduct forensic analysis and/or reimaging when mitigating malware or
cleaning endpoints.
Employee behavior can prove challenging when building a sound
cybersecurity defense. By using SonicWall Content Filtering Service
capabilities, Capture Client blocks access to millions of known
malicious domains, IP addresses and botnets to prevent infections caused
by employee error or curiosity.
SonicWall Cloud App Security 2.0 is available immediately. The SOHO 250
series, TZ350 series, SonicOS 6.5.4 and Capture Client 2.0 will be
available in March 2019. SonicWave 231c, 224w and 231o wireless access
points, WiFi Planner, WiFi Cloud Manager and WiFi Mobile App will be
available in Q2 2019.
