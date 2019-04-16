Sonim Technologies : Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Sonim has applied to list its stock for trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "SONM."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as lead book-running manager and Lake Street Capital Markets is acting as joint book-running manager for the proposed offering. National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings, Inc., is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, from: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by telephone at (212) 667-8563, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 920 2nd Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at (612) 326-1305, or by email at syndicate@lakestreetcm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety.

