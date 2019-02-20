Sonitor :® Technologies AS Spins-Out Forkbeard as Subsidiary and Establishes New Corporate Structure

The Board of Directors of Sonitor Technologies AS announced today that
it is establishing Sonitor IPS Holding AS (Indoor Positioning Systems)
and creating two subsidiaries; Sonitor Technologies AS and Forkbeard
Technologies AS. Forkbeard Technologies will focus on the development of
platform technologies for cloud-based, indoor positioning of mobile
devices. Sonitor Technologies will continue to focus on the
commercialization and expansion of the market leading Sonitor Sense™
platform and will partner in the commercialization of the Forkbeard™
technology platform in healthcare and other markets.
“After careful consideration, the Board of Directors has determined that
separating Sonitor into two independent entities will accelerate the
growth and development of each and lead to greater shareholder value,”
said Carl Christian Gilhuus-Moe, PhD, Executive Chairman, Sonitor
Technologies AS. “The current Sonitor Board of Directors will continue
as the board of directors for Sonitor IPS Holding and the new Sonitor
Technologies subsidiary. Forkbeard Technologies will establish a new
board under the leadership of Knut Sandven as Chairman. Wilfred Booij,
PhD, currently CTO of Sonitor will assume the role as CEO of the new
Forkbeard subsidiary.”
Sonitor's patented ultrasound technology continues to set the standard
for accurate indoor positioning in healthcare and other verticals.
Commercially launched in 2014, Sonitor Sense™ has established itself as
the RTLS (Real-Time Location Systems) market leader in accurate and
reliable indoor positioning in hospitals, clinics and long-term care
facilities worldwide. Forkbeard, with its potential to turn billions of
smart mobile devices into highly accurate indoor positioning and
wayfinding tools, is on the threshold of revolutionizing and
transforming indoor positioning in healthcare and across additional and
larger market verticals.
"Sonitor pioneered indoor positioning technology and has led the
industry since we executed our first hospital deployment with our
patented ultrasound technology more than a decade ago," stated Dr.
Booij. "We believe that creating Forkbeard as a new business entity will
allow us to take the technology rapidly mainstream."
"Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to continuing to lead
the indoor positioning technology market,” said Arne Øyen, Group CEO of
Sonitor Technologies AS. “Forkbeard offers further exciting business and
investment opportunities in the large and expanding global indoor
positioning market for our partners and our shareholders alike.”
About Sonitor and Forkbeard
Sonitor is
a leading provider and innovator of accurate and reliable
ultrasound-based Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Indoor
Positioning Systems (IPS) linking the physical world with the Internet
of Things (IoT) to provide real-time visibility and connected
intelligence. As the first and only company to use proprietary
ultrasound technology as the primary technology for indoor positioning,
Sonitor’s Sense™ and Forkbeard™ platforms work seamlessly together to
help users navigate indoor environments and automatically determine the
real-time location of moveable equipment and people.
Building on Sonitor’s patented ultrasound technology, the Forkbeard
platform provides accuracy and reliability in software-enabled
positioning of smartphones, tablets and other mobile smart devices.
Combining industry standard audio with Bluetooth technology, Forkbeard
achieves close to 100 times the location accuracy of other commercially
available technologies. Unlike these other technologies, Forkbeard
always delivers room-level accuracy based upon Sonitor’s proprietary
ultrasound technology.
