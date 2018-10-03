Sonny Perdue Talks Trade and the Farm Outlook -- Journal Report

Trade disputes with China and other countries are taking a toll on American farmers. Trade-related losses in the U.S. pork industry, for instance, are expected to total more than $2 billion this year, according to Iowa State University economist Dermot Hayes. And U.S. dairy farmers will see their incomes slide $1.5 billion this year due to tariffs from China and Mexico, according to a forecast by Informa Economics.

Those losses come amid a yearslong slump in the U.S. agricultural economy. Overall, farm income is expected to drop 13% this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The trade agreement reached between the U.S. and Canada on Sunday mitigated some concerns, but globally there are still many areas of contention.

Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, sat down with Gerard Baker, Wall Street Journal editor at large, to discuss U.S. trade strategy and its impact on farmers, as well as the outlook for international agreement on the regulation of new food technology, and the prospects for a turnaround in the agricultural economy.

Edited excerpts of their conversation last week from the Journal's Global Food Forum follow.

Relief on tap

MR. BAKER: Back in August, you announced a program of support to help the farm sector that had been hit by Chinese tariffs. A package of, in total, $12 billion; $4.7 billion immediately. There's a lot of concern from a lot of the farmers who are affected by these tariffs that that isn't nearly enough. Are you going to do more?

MR. PERDUE: If you look at what we said, this was not an effort to make farmers whole. We know there is distress. We know there is economic duress.

We calculated what we believe the tariff damages were. But, again, the expectation was not to make farmers whole. It was to mitigate the damages that they could not have foreseen when they planted this spring.

MR. BAKER: In August you did say that another tranche might be available, perhaps in December. Is that coming?

MR. PERDUE: Our expectation is there will be another tranche there.

We wanted to give our negotiators as much time as we could and motivation and inspiration to get the trade deals done.

MR. BAKER: That first round of measures was announced before the last round of tariffs announced by both China and the U.S. in the last couple of weeks. And now it looks like, unless there's a deal, pretty well all Chinese exports to the U.S. and pretty well all U.S. exports to China are going to be affected. Does that mean that you'll have to go further than this additional tranche of support for U.S. farmers?

MR. PERDUE: We're not going to go further than the $12 billion. But we will look at it on an ongoing dynamic basis with the same type of calculation that we did earlier regarding the tariff damage, and calculate that second tranche. We may divide into two more tranches. But right now we'd love to conclude it in one more.

Deeper concerns

MR. BAKER: The concern that farmers have goes beyond just the specifics of however much they may lose as the result of these tariffs. Many of their businesses, soybeans in particular, have been built around very strong Chinese demand over a very long period .

If we are entering a period of a real prolonged trade war, then the prospect is that China is going to look elsewhere, and the potential structural damage to the U.S. farm sector could be much greater, couldn't it?

MR. PERDUE: That could be. But is the fact that China has become dependent on the U.S. or the U.S. has become dependent on the China market?

Obviously, our goal at USDA is to discover other places. We got a big hungry world out there. And our goal is to find other markets and not be so dependent on one huge customer.

You know, as a business principle, it's not good to have all your eggs in one big basket. And that's what we did with China, because they were easy customers and hungry. And we fed them and fed them and fed them, and they kept buying. And now you run into these kinds of issues.

Farmers also know that China hasn't played by the rules in many ways, with both tariff and nontariff barriers. They've been violating fair, reciprocal trade practices.

MR. BAKER: This is a very intense battle, but negotiations are still going on. Are you optimistic that in the end, the U.S. and China will be able to do a deal that stops well short of essentially up to a 20% tariff on all exports for both countries?

MR. PERDUE: I am still optimistic that both China and the U.S. will recognize it's in both of their best interest [to have] fair, reciprocal trade practices.

Regulating technology

MR. BAKER: The rising importance of technology in farming, particularly bioengineering, opens up all kinds of terrific opportunities. But it presents some challenges, too, and some regulatory challenges, in particular.

We've had these disputes over things like genetically modified organisms. As this biotechnology continues to advance, what kind of a role does the government need to play? What kind of regulatory structure are you looking for?

MR. PERDUE: One of the reasons I'm so bullish on innovation is we've got a hungry world out there. We're growing all the time. And it's going to take all of our efforts to get that done. But when it comes to food safety and food innovation, there's a zero tolerance for missing the mark.

So we all have to be very careful that we make sure that innovations are safe and healthy and wholesome.

The new Crispr nontransgenic gene editing is amazing technology. I think what you'll see very shortly are very practical things that the public will want.

We got behind the communication curve on genetically modified. We're looking to have a better communication strategy about this food safety that's coming out.

MR. BAKER: Do you need a broad international regulatory arrangement? We've seen with things like GMOs it's become a contentious issue in trade. Is there a way of getting some international agreement on the use of these things?

MR. PERDUE: Absolutely. There are many, many international standards where we try to negotiate that. I think the European court made a serious mistake when they ruled this nontransgenic gene editing to be genetically modified. It may be years before the Europeans understand the technology advances that we've made. And they can only build that wall so long from a protectionist standpoint. Ultimately, their consumers are going to look at that and want that.

Turnaround ahead?

MR. BAKER: We've written a lot in The Wall Street Journal in the last year or so about what only could be described as depression in the farm economy. I think net farm income is down about 50% since 2013. Crop prices, obviously hit dramatically. You've seen all major crop prices down 20% in the last year or so. The number of farmers, the number of people employed in farming -- you can see sectors of the economy of the country that have been really pretty devastated by this.

Is there a way to address that? Is this something that we're just going to have to get used to, that a really seriously depressed farm economy is a fact of life for us for the next few years?

MR. PERDUE: Farming has always been cyclical. There were great farm years from 2008 to 2013. We had great prices, good crops.

There's a mantra in the commodity business, "The cure for low prices are low prices, and the cure for high prices are high prices." So the market corrects itself.

You never like to go backwards, and we've gone backwards over the last few years. But it will turn around. Farmers are great businesspeople, taking market signals about what they should grow. You'll see less soybeans grown next year because of these disruptions. Farmers are good guys about knowing what to do next.