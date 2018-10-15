Sono-Tek Reports 6% Sales Growth in Second Quarter Fiscal 2019

Backlog grows to $2.0 million driven by Alternative Energy and Medical markets

Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter and year-to-date period ended August 31, 2018.

Financial Highlights

Net sales increased 6% to $2.8 million in the quarter and were up 7% to $5.5 million for the

year-to-date period

Backlog was $2.0 million at quarter end, up 63% since the end of fiscal 2018 and up 39% from the trailing first quarter

Company continues to expect solid growth in sales for fiscal year 2019

“Industry conditions combined with our sales and marketing initiatives are driving record levels of proposals and quotes, which we expect to continue to drive strong order flow,” commented Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO. “As expected, operating income reflects the continued investments we are making to expand our addressable markets and develop industry leading technology. In the long run, we expect the growth in volume we are working to capture will ultimately translate into strong operating leverage.”

Dr. Coccio concluded, “Given our current backlog, we anticipate solid performance in fiscal 2019. Because of the shift in product mix toward higher value, complex ultrasonic coating machines, we can have wide variations in both order flow and shipments from quarter to quarter given the timing and nature of machine sales. Specifically, as customers in the fuel cell industry begin to scale up from R&D prototype production to low rate production, orders can be uneven. Importantly, we believe we are building a business and opportunities pipeline that can achieve substantial profitable growth over the long term.”

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2019 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) Six Months Ended August 31, Change 2018 2017 $ % Net Sales $ 5,519,000 $ 5,154,000 365,000 7 % Gross Profit 2,616,000 2,509,000 107,000 4 % Gross Margin 47.4 % 48.7 % Operating Income $ 46,000 $ 111,000 (65,000 ) (59 %) Operating Margin 0.8 % 2.1 % Net Income $ 81,000 $ 71,000 10,000 14 % Net Margin 1.5 % 1.4 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 15,169,000 15,060,000

Over the last few years, Sono-Tek has shifted its business from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). The average unit selling price range has broadened as a result to $50 thousand to over $240 thousand per unit. As a result, order flow and backlog can vary from quarter to quarter. These machines also require larger content and hardware, such as complex motion control systems, from outside suppliers, which impacts the gross margin profile somewhat.

The Company’s net sales growth in the first half of fiscal 2019 was driven primarily by the Medical market, which was up 47% to $2.1 million. This was the result of the Company’s success with providing paid coating services for customer product development that drives demand for its ultrasonic coating equipment. Sales in the Alternative Energy market were up marginally through the first six months of the fiscal year; however, based upon the Company’s current backlog, sales to this market are expected to be stronger in the second half of fiscal 2019.

In the first half of fiscal 2019, approximately 62% of sales originated outside of the United States and Canada compared with 56% in the prior-year period.

From a product sales perspective, OEM Systems were up 60%, or $367,000, to $978,000 in the first half of fiscal 2019 as the Company continued to successfully provide subsystems and components, including the custom-designed Align system, to OEMs. Multi-Axis Coating Systems increased $367,000 to $2.1 million as a result of higher sales of more complex, highly engineered and higher value machines primarily for the Medical and Alternative Energy markets. These increases more than offset the decline in sales of Integrated Coating Systems, which primarily are for more mature applications in the Medical market and can be highly variable in order volume. See the accompanying tables at the end of this release for a breakout of sales by Market and Product for the six months ended August 31, 2018.

Gross margin was negatively impacted by the change in product mix and higher direct labor and service department costs, which were partially offset by the benefit of higher volume. Operating expenses were up in the period as the Company continued to invest in research and product development as well as marketing and selling activities in order to expand its future market opportunities. This includes additional software and resources as the Company begins to integrate smart technology into its products.

Higher interest and dividend income combined with net rental income aided net income growth to $81,000.

Backlog of $2.0 million was up 63% over $1.2 million at the end of fiscal 2018 and increased 39% since the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended August 31, Change 2018 2017 $ % Net Sales $ 2,818,000 $ 2,654,000 164,000 6 % Gross Profit 1,345,000 1,329,000 16,000 1 % Gross Margin 47.7 % 50.1 % Operating Income $ 14,000 $ 90,000 (76,000 ) (84 %) Operating Margin 0.5 % 3.4 % Net Income $ 59,000 $ 55,000 4,000 7 % Net Margin 2.1 % 2.1 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 15,224,000 15,065,000

The net sales growth and change in gross and operating margins reflects similar commentary as the year-to-date discussion above. Approximately 62% of sales originated outside of the United States and Canada in the second quarter compared with 45% in the prior-year period. See the accompanying tables at the end of this release for a breakout of sales by Market and Product for the three months ended August 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at quarter-end were $5.7 million, down from $6.4 million at the end of fiscal 2018. The decline was the result of the timing of working capital requirements primarily due to an increase in receivables and inventory. Higher inventory is to address both customer demand for shorter delivery cycles and increased order levels.

Year-to-date capital expenditures were $160,000 compared with $43,000 in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to investments to upgrade the Company’s CNC machinery. Sono-Tek anticipates total capital expenditures to be approximately $0.4 million to $0.6 million in fiscal 2019.

At August 31, 2018, the Company had total debt of $949,000, down $77,000 since fiscal 2018 year-end. Long-term debt is comprised of the mortgage on the Company’s industrial park complex and has an interest rate of 4.15%. Sono-Tek has a revolving credit line of $750,000 and a $250,000 equipment purchase facility, both of which had no outstanding borrowings at quarter-end.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; timely development and market acceptance of new products and paid coating services; adequacy of financing; capacity additions; the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; continued reduction in inventory requirements; maintenance of order backlog; consummation of order proposals; continued sales growth in the medical and alternative energy markets; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; effectiveness of CNC machining upgrade; and the ability to achieve increased sales volume at projected levels and continued profitability. We refer you to documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs containing additional important information.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SONO-TEK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

August 31, Three Months Ended

August 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Sales $ 5,518,591 $ 5,154,430 $ 2,817,731 $ 2,653,696 Cost of Goods Sold 2,902,949 2,645,405 1,473,286 1,325,188 Gross Profit 2,615,642 2,509,025 1,344,445 1,328,508 Operating Expenses Research and product development costs 653,764 617,173 319,898 307,923 Marketing and selling expenses 1,326,701 1,215,471 696,913 627,674 General and administrative costs 589,200 564,980 313,808 302,590 Total Operating Expenses 2,569,665 2,397,624 1,330,619 1,238,187 Operating Income (Loss) 45,977 111,401 13,826 90,321 Interest Expense (20,817 ) (24,031 ) (10,203 ) (11,818 ) Interest and Dividend Income 71,522 36,211 36,916 19,068 Realized gain (loss) on sale of marketable securities 119,075 (8,584 ) 89,683 (8,584 ) Net unrealized loss on marketable securities (129,657 ) - (80,596 ) - Other income 19,515 7,592 16,995 9,251 Income Before Income Taxes 105,615 122,589 66,621 98,238 Income Tax Expense 25,061 52,075 7,497 43,593 Net Income 80,554 70,514 59,124 54,645 Other Comprehensive Income Net unrealized gain on marketable securities - 59,638 - 32,603 Comprehensive Income $ 80,554 $ 130,152 $ 59,124 $ 87,248 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 15,036,644 14,961,137 15,085,660 14,961,197 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 15,169,210 15,060,026 15,224,221 15,064,631

SONO-TEK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS August 31, 2018 February 28, (Unaudited) 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,655,405 $ 2,016,464 Marketable securities 4,091,994 4,405,900 Accounts receivable (less allowance of $46,000 at August 31 and February 28) 1,293,477 774,778 Inventories, net 1,650,787 1,354,083 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 114,725 139,406 Total current assets 8,806,388 8,690,631 Land 250,000 250,000 Buildings, net 1,770,394 1,807,339 Equipment, furnishings and building improvements, net 531,241 498,401 Intangible assets, net 126,673 136,576 Deferred tax asset 396,387 396,387 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,881,083 $ 11,779,334 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 871,181 $ 652,863 Accrued expenses 746,721 893,192 Customer deposits 430,828 344,098 Current maturities of long term debt 159,404 156,119 Income taxes payable 8,256 84,621 Total current liabilities 2,216,390 2,130,893 Deferred tax liability 385,384 385,384 Long term debt, less current maturities 789,836 870,532 Total liabilities 3,391,610 3,386,809 Commitments and Contingencies — — Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 15,155,560 and 14,986,367 shares issued and outstanding, at August 31 and February 28, respectively 151,556 149,864 Additional paid-in capital 8,915,873 8,901,171 Accumulated deficit (577,956 ) (760,115 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income - 101,605 Total stockholders’ equity 8,489,473 8,392,525 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 11,881,083 $ 11,779,334

SONO-TEK CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

August 31, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income $ 80,554 $ 70,514 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 172,130 200,776 Stock based compensation expense 16,394 21,488 Inventory reserve 36,000 50,601 Unrealized loss on marketable securities 129,657 - Decrease (Increase) in: Accounts receivable (518,699 ) 213,868 Inventories (332,704 ) (275,643 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,682 28,857 (Decrease) Increase in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 71,845 220,863 Customer Deposits 88,398 533,485 Income taxes payable (76,365 ) (2,813 ) Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities (308,108 ) 1,061,996 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of equipment and furnishings (159,790 ) (42,917 ) Sale (purchase) of marketable securities 184,249 (1,141,754 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 24,459 (1,184,671 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of long term debt (77,410 ) (74,259 ) Net Cash Used In Financing Activities (77,410 ) (74,259 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (361,059 ) (196,934 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Beginning of period 2,016,464 2,557,223 End of period $ 1,655,405 $ 2,360,289 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE: Interest paid $ 20,817 $ 24,031 Income Taxes Paid $ 101,426 $ 58,969

SONO-TEK CORPORATION ADDITIONAL INFORMATION – MARKET AND PRODUCT SALES (Unaudited) Market Sales: Three Months Ended August 31, Change 2018 % of total 2017 % of total $ % Electronics/Microelectronics $ 687,000 24% $ 737,000 28% (50,000 ) (7%) Medical 1,170,000 42% 825,000 31% 345,000 42% Alternative Energy 325,000 12% 306,000 12% 19,000 6% Emerging R&D and Other 30,000 1% 59,000 2% (29,000 ) (49%) Industrial 606,000 21% 727,000 27% (121,000 ) (17%) TOTAL $ 2,818,000 $ 2,654,000 $ 164,000 6% Six Months Ended August 31, Change 2018 % of total 2017 % of total $ % Electronics/Microelectronics $ 1,694,000 31% $ 1,713,000 33% (19,000 ) (1%) Medical 2,051,000 37% 1,396,000 27% 655,000 47% Alternative Energy 640,000 11% 630,000 12% 10,000 2% Emerging R&D and Other 101,000 2% 184,000 4% (83,000 ) (45%) Industrial 1,033,000 19% 1,231,000 24% (198,000 ) (16%) TOTAL $ 5,519,000 $ 5,154,000 $ 365,000 7% Product Sales: Three Months Ended August 31, Change 2018 % of total 2017 % of total $ % Fluxing Systems $ 233,000 8% $ 193,000 7% 40,000 21% Integrated Coating Systems 283,000 10% 668,000 25% (385,000 ) (58%) Multi-Axis Coating Systems 1,270,000 45% 1,004,000 38% 266,000 26% OEM Systems 520,000 19% 301,000 11% 219,000 73% Other 512,000 18% 488,000 19% 24,000 5% TOTAL $ 2,818,000 $ 2,654,000 $164,000 6% Six Months Ended August 31, Change 2018 % of total 2017 % of total $ % Fluxing Systems $ 573,000 10% $ 485,000 10% 88,000 18% Integrated Coating Systems 631,000 11% 1,250,000 24% (619,000 ) (50%) Multi-Axis Coating Systems 2,132,000 39% 1,765,000 34% 367,000 21% OEM Systems 978,000 18% 611,000 12% 367,000 60% Other 1,205,000 22% 1,043,000 20% 162,000 16% TOTAL $ 5,519,000 $ 5,154,000 $ 365,000 7%

