Sono-Tek Reports 6% Sales Growth in Second Quarter Fiscal 2019
10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
Backlog grows to $2.0 million driven by Alternative Energy and
Medical markets
Sono-Tek
Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of
ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for its
fiscal 2019 second quarter and year-to-date period ended August 31, 2018.
Financial Highlights
-
Net sales increased 6% to $2.8 million in the quarter and were up
7% to $5.5 million for the
year-to-date period
-
Backlog was $2.0 million at quarter end, up 63% since the end of
fiscal 2018 and up 39% from the trailing first quarter
-
Company continues to expect solid growth in sales for fiscal year
2019
“Industry conditions combined with our sales and marketing initiatives
are driving record levels of proposals and quotes, which we expect to
continue to drive strong order flow,” commented Dr. Christopher L.
Coccio, Chairman and CEO. “As expected, operating income reflects the
continued investments we are making to expand our addressable markets
and develop industry leading technology. In the long run, we expect the
growth in volume we are working to capture will ultimately translate
into strong operating leverage.”
Dr. Coccio concluded, “Given our current backlog, we anticipate solid
performance in fiscal 2019. Because of the shift in product mix toward
higher value, complex ultrasonic coating machines, we can have wide
variations in both order flow and shipments from quarter to quarter
given the timing and nature of machine sales. Specifically, as customers
in the fuel cell industry begin to scale up from R&D prototype
production to low rate production, orders can be uneven. Importantly, we
believe we are building a business and opportunities pipeline that can
achieve substantial profitable growth over the long term.”
Year-to-Date Fiscal 2019 Results (Narrative compares
with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)
Net Sales
|
|
|
$
|
5,519,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,154,000
|
|
|
|
365,000
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
2,616,000
|
|
|
|
|
2,509,000
|
|
|
|
107,000
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
47.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
48.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
$
|
46,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
111,000
|
|
|
|
(65,000
|
)
|
|
|
(59
|
%)
|
Operating Margin
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
$
|
81,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
71,000
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Net Margin
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
|
|
|
|
15,169,000
|
|
|
|
|
15,060,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Over the last few years, Sono-Tek has shifted its business from
primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex
business providing complete machine solutions and higher value
subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). The average
unit selling price range has broadened as a result to $50 thousand to
over $240 thousand per unit. As a result, order flow and backlog can
vary from quarter to quarter. These machines also require larger content
and hardware, such as complex motion control systems, from outside
suppliers, which impacts the gross margin profile somewhat.
The Company’s net sales growth in the first half of fiscal 2019 was
driven primarily by the Medical market, which was up 47% to $2.1
million. This was the result of the Company’s success with providing
paid coating services for customer product development that drives
demand for its ultrasonic coating equipment. Sales in the Alternative
Energy market were up marginally through the first six months of the
fiscal year; however, based upon the Company’s current backlog, sales to
this market are expected to be stronger in the second half of fiscal
2019.
In the first half of fiscal 2019, approximately 62% of sales originated
outside of the United States and Canada compared with 56% in the
prior-year period.
From a product sales perspective, OEM Systems were up 60%, or $367,000,
to $978,000 in the first half of fiscal 2019 as the Company continued to
successfully provide subsystems and components, including the
custom-designed Align system, to OEMs. Multi-Axis Coating Systems
increased $367,000 to $2.1 million as a result of higher sales of more
complex, highly engineered and higher value machines primarily for the
Medical and Alternative Energy markets. These increases more than offset
the decline in sales of Integrated Coating Systems, which primarily are
for more mature applications in the Medical market and can be highly
variable in order volume. See the accompanying tables at the end of
this release for a breakout of sales by Market and Product for the six
months ended August 31, 2018.
Gross margin was negatively impacted by the change in product mix and
higher direct labor and service department costs, which were partially
offset by the benefit of higher volume. Operating expenses were up in
the period as the Company continued to invest in research and product
development as well as marketing and selling activities in order to
expand its future market opportunities. This includes additional
software and resources as the Company begins to integrate smart
technology into its products.
Higher interest and dividend income combined with net rental income
aided net income growth to $81,000.
Backlog of $2.0 million was up 63% over $1.2 million at the end of
fiscal 2018 and increased 39% since the end of the first quarter of
fiscal 2019.
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
$
|
2,818,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,654,000
|
|
|
|
164,000
|
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
1,345,000
|
|
|
|
|
1,329,000
|
|
|
|
16,000
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
47.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
50.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
$
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
90,000
|
|
|
|
(76,000
|
)
|
|
|
(84
|
%)
|
Operating Margin
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
$
|
59,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,000
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
Net Margin
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
|
|
|
|
15,224,000
|
|
|
|
|
15,065,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The net sales growth and change in gross and operating margins reflects
similar commentary as the year-to-date discussion above. Approximately
62% of sales originated outside of the United States and Canada in the
second quarter compared with 45% in the prior-year period. See the
accompanying tables at the end of this release for a breakout of sales
by Market and Product for the three months ended August 31, 2018.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at quarter-end were
$5.7 million, down from $6.4 million at the end of fiscal 2018. The
decline was the result of the timing of working capital requirements
primarily due to an increase in receivables and inventory. Higher
inventory is to address both customer demand for shorter delivery cycles
and increased order levels.
Year-to-date capital expenditures were $160,000 compared with $43,000 in
the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to investments to
upgrade the Company’s CNC machinery. Sono-Tek anticipates total capital
expenditures to be approximately $0.4 million to $0.6 million in fiscal
2019.
At August 31, 2018, the Company had total debt of $949,000, down $77,000
since fiscal 2018 year-end. Long-term debt is comprised of the mortgage
on the Company’s industrial park complex and has an interest rate of
4.15%. Sono-Tek has a revolving credit line of $750,000 and a $250,000
equipment purchase facility, both of which had no outstanding borrowings
at quarter-end.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of
ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to
protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the
microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial
markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and
automotive.
The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and
highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in
raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process
repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced
emissions.
Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative
technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and
global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that
enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes. For
further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward looking statements regarding
future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that
involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations,
general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax,
competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or
the demand for our products; timely development and market acceptance of
new products and paid coating services; adequacy of financing; capacity
additions; the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating
leverage; continued reduction in inventory requirements; maintenance of
order backlog; consummation of order proposals; continued sales growth
in the medical and alternative energy markets; successful transition
from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more
complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value
subsystems; effectiveness of CNC machining upgrade; and the ability to
achieve increased sales volume at projected levels and continued profitability.
We refer you to documents that the company files with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, which includes Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs
containing additional important information.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
August 31,
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
August 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
$
|
5,518,591
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,154,430
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,817,731
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,653,696
|
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
|
|
|
2,902,949
|
|
|
|
|
2,645,405
|
|
|
|
|
1,473,286
|
|
|
|
|
1,325,188
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
2,615,642
|
|
|
|
|
2,509,025
|
|
|
|
|
1,344,445
|
|
|
|
|
1,328,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and product development costs
|
|
|
|
653,764
|
|
|
|
|
617,173
|
|
|
|
|
319,898
|
|
|
|
|
307,923
|
|
Marketing and selling expenses
|
|
|
|
1,326,701
|
|
|
|
|
1,215,471
|
|
|
|
|
696,913
|
|
|
|
|
627,674
|
|
General and administrative costs
|
|
|
|
589,200
|
|
|
|
|
564,980
|
|
|
|
|
313,808
|
|
|
|
|
302,590
|
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
2,569,665
|
|
|
|
|
2,397,624
|
|
|
|
|
1,330,619
|
|
|
|
|
1,238,187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
45,977
|
|
|
|
|
111,401
|
|
|
|
|
13,826
|
|
|
|
|
90,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
(20,817
|
)
|
|
|
|
(24,031
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,203
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11,818
|
)
|
Interest and Dividend Income
|
|
|
|
71,522
|
|
|
|
|
36,211
|
|
|
|
|
36,916
|
|
|
|
|
19,068
|
|
Realized gain (loss) on sale of marketable securities
|
119,075
|
|
|
|
|
(8,584
|
)
|
|
|
|
89,683
|
|
|
|
|
(8,584
|
)
|
Net unrealized loss on marketable securities
|
|
|
|
(129,657
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(80,596
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
19,515
|
|
|
|
|
7,592
|
|
|
|
|
16,995
|
|
|
|
|
9,251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
105,615
|
|
|
|
|
122,589
|
|
|
|
|
66,621
|
|
|
|
|
98,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
|
25,061
|
|
|
|
|
52,075
|
|
|
|
|
7,497
|
|
|
|
|
43,593
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
80,554
|
|
|
|
|
70,514
|
|
|
|
|
59,124
|
|
|
|
|
54,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized gain on marketable securities
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
59,638
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
32,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
$
|
80,554
|
|
|
|
$
|
130,152
|
|
|
|
$
|
59,124
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares - Basic
|
|
|
|
15,036,644
|
|
|
|
|
14,961,137
|
|
|
|
|
15,085,660
|
|
|
|
|
14,961,197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
|
|
|
|
15,169,210
|
|
|
|
|
15,060,026
|
|
|
|
|
15,224,221
|
|
|
|
|
15,064,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,655,405
|
|
|
$
|
2,016,464
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
|
4,091,994
|
|
|
|
4,405,900
|
|
Accounts receivable (less allowance of $46,000 at August 31 and
February 28)
|
|
|
1,293,477
|
|
|
|
774,778
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
1,650,787
|
|
|
|
1,354,083
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
114,725
|
|
|
|
139,406
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
8,806,388
|
|
|
|
8,690,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
250,000
|
|
|
|
250,000
|
|
Buildings, net
|
|
|
1,770,394
|
|
|
|
1,807,339
|
|
Equipment, furnishings and building improvements, net
|
|
|
531,241
|
|
|
|
498,401
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
126,673
|
|
|
|
136,576
|
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
|
396,387
|
|
|
|
396,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
11,881,083
|
|
|
$
|
11,779,334
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
871,181
|
|
|
$
|
652,863
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
746,721
|
|
|
|
893,192
|
|
Customer deposits
|
|
|
430,828
|
|
|
|
344,098
|
|
Current maturities of long term debt
|
|
|
159,404
|
|
|
|
156,119
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
8,256
|
|
|
|
84,621
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
2,216,390
|
|
|
|
2,130,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
385,384
|
|
|
|
385,384
|
|
Long term debt, less current maturities
|
|
|
789,836
|
|
|
|
870,532
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
3,391,610
|
|
|
|
3,386,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized,
15,155,560 and 14,986,367 shares issued and outstanding, at August
31 and February 28, respectively
|
|
|
151,556
|
|
|
|
149,864
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
8,915,873
|
|
|
|
8,901,171
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(577,956
|
)
|
|
|
(760,115
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
101,605
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
8,489,473
|
|
|
|
8,392,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
$
|
11,881,083
|
|
|
$
|
11,779,334
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
$
|
80,554
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,514
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided
by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
172,130
|
|
|
|
|
200,776
|
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
16,394
|
|
|
|
|
21,488
|
|
Inventory reserve
|
|
|
|
36,000
|
|
|
|
|
50,601
|
|
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
|
|
|
|
129,657
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Decrease (Increase) in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(518,699
|
)
|
|
|
|
213,868
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
(332,704
|
)
|
|
|
|
(275,643
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
24,682
|
|
|
|
|
28,857
|
|
(Decrease) Increase in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
71,845
|
|
|
|
|
220,863
|
|
Customer Deposits
|
|
|
|
88,398
|
|
|
|
|
533,485
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
(76,365
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,813
|
)
|
Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
(308,108
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,061,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of equipment and furnishings
|
|
|
|
(159,790
|
)
|
|
|
|
(42,917
|
)
|
Sale (purchase) of marketable securities
|
|
|
|
184,249
|
|
|
|
|
(1,141,754
|
)
|
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
24,459
|
|
|
|
|
(1,184,671
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of long term debt
|
|
|
|
(77,410
|
)
|
|
|
|
(74,259
|
)
|
Net Cash Used In Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
(77,410
|
)
|
|
|
|
(74,259
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
|
(361,059
|
)
|
|
|
|
(196,934
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
|
2,016,464
|
|
|
|
|
2,557,223
|
|
End of period
|
|
|
$
|
1,655,405
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,360,289
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
$
|
20,817
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,031
|
|
Income Taxes Paid
|
|
|
$
|
101,426
|
|
|
|
$
|
58,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SONO-TEK CORPORATION
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION – MARKET AND PRODUCT SALES
(Unaudited)
|
Electronics/Microelectronics
|
|
$
|
687,000
|
|
|
24%
|
|
$
|
737,000
|
|
|
28%
|
|
|
|
(50,000
|
)
|
|
(7%)
|
Medical
|
|
|
1,170,000
|
|
|
42%
|
|
|
825,000
|
|
|
31%
|
|
|
|
345,000
|
|
|
42%
|
Alternative Energy
|
|
|
325,000
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
306,000
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
19,000
|
|
|
6%
|
Emerging R&D and Other
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
59,000
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
(29,000
|
)
|
|
(49%)
|
Industrial
|
|
|
606,000
|
|
|
21%
|
|
|
727,000
|
|
|
27%
|
|
|
|
(121,000
|
)
|
|
(17%)
|
TOTAL
|
|
$
|
2,818,000
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,654,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
164,000
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended August 31,
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
% of total
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% of total
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
Electronics/Microelectronics
|
|
$
|
1,694,000
|
|
|
31%
|
|
$
|
1,713,000
|
|
|
33%
|
|
|
|
(19,000
|
)
|
|
(1%)
|
Medical
|
|
|
2,051,000
|
|
|
37%
|
|
|
1,396,000
|
|
|
27%
|
|
|
|
655,000
|
|
|
47%
|
Alternative Energy
|
|
|
640,000
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
630,000
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
2%
|
Emerging R&D and Other
|
|
|
101,000
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
184,000
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
(83,000
|
)
|
|
(45%)
|
Industrial
|
|
|
1,033,000
|
|
|
19%
|
|
|
1,231,000
|
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
(198,000
|
)
|
|
(16%)
|
TOTAL
|
|
$
|
5,519,000
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,154,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
365,000
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended August 31,
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
% of total
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% of total
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
Fluxing Systems
|
|
$
|
233,000
|
|
|
8%
|
|
$
|
193,000
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
21%
|
Integrated Coating Systems
|
|
|
283,000
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
668,000
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
(385,000
|
)
|
|
(58%)
|
Multi-Axis Coating Systems
|
|
|
1,270,000
|
|
|
45%
|
|
|
1,004,000
|
|
|
38%
|
|
|
266,000
|
|
|
26%
|
OEM Systems
|
|
|
520,000
|
|
|
19%
|
|
|
301,000
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
219,000
|
|
|
73%
|
Other
|
|
|
512,000
|
|
|
18%
|
|
|
488,000
|
|
|
19%
|
|
|
24,000
|
|
|
5%
|
TOTAL
|
|
$
|
2,818,000
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,654,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
$164,000
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended August 31,
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
% of total
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% of total
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
Fluxing Systems
|
|
$
|
573,000
|
|
|
10%
|
|
$
|
485,000
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
88,000
|
|
|
18%
|
Integrated Coating Systems
|
|
|
631,000
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
1,250,000
|
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
(619,000
|
)
|
|
(50%)
|
Multi-Axis Coating Systems
|
|
|
2,132,000
|
|
|
39%
|
|
|
1,765,000
|
|
|
34%
|
|
|
|
367,000
|
|
|
21%
|
OEM Systems
|
|
|
978,000
|
|
|
18%
|
|
|
611,000
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
367,000
|
|
|
60%
|
Other
|
|
|
1,205,000
|
|
|
22%
|
|
|
1,043,000
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
162,000
|
|
|
16%
|
TOTAL
|
|
$
|
5,519,000
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,154,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
365,000
|
|
|
7%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005843/en/
© Business Wire 2018
