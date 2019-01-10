Sonoma Brands : Introduces PECKISH, a Revolutionary New Fresh Protein Brand That Heroes the Brilliant Simplicity of Eggs

PECKISH PECK Packs Feature Perfectly Boiled Organic Free-Range Eggs with Flavorful Crunchy Dips for a Satisfying, Protein-Packed Double Dip-Worthy Experience

PECKISH, an innovative new brand offering first-to-market Perfectly Boiled Organic Free-Range Eggs, is excited to announce that their marquee products, PECK Packs, are now available in the refrigerated snack and dairy sections at select retailers across the country, and for delivery to home or office via www.PerfectlyPeckish.com. Each Pack features two PECKISH Perfectly Boiled eggs paired with one crispy crunchy flavorful dip, offering consumers the perfect fresh, whole protein snack or mini meal for the entire family that can be enjoyed at home, office or on-the-go.

PECKISH is the first company in the US to commercialize the “Perfect Boil,” exactly how consumers love to eat eggs made in our own kitchens – not too hard and not too soft. The highly refined cooking method ensures PECKISH can achieve a tender white and deliciously creamy, bright orange yolk that is packed with flavor, which is different from the traditional ‘hard-boiled’ egg consumers are used to finding in the marketplace today.

As if mastering the “Perfect Boil” wasn’t enough, the PECKISH team has been incredibly intentional in both creating an elevated eating experience for consumers, while sourcing the cleanest ingredients including Organic Quinoa Crispies and Organic Roasted Pepitas as a base to deliver an unexpected crispy crunchy texture with their eggs. PECKISH PECK Packs are available in five delicious flavors: “SALT & PEPITAS,” “EVERYTHING,” “MAPLE WAFFLES,” “FRIED RICE,” and “RANCHEROS,” and each Pack is Gluten Free, Dairy Free, with 12-14g of Protein, and 0g-Low Sugar. There are tasty options for Paleo, Keto and Whole 30 eating styles - plus boiled eggs are now ZERO Points on Weight Watchers.

PECKISH is Sonoma Brands' third incubated concept. Company Founder Jon Sebastiani and his team conduct extensive research into consumer trends and the food industry, and identify when a category underdelivers, which led them to delve into ready-to-eat eggs. Known for creating disruptive and innovative brands, Sonoma Brands is eager to launch PECKISH PECK Packs nationwide and offer consumers the opportunity to experience boiled eggs in an elevated and delightfully unexpected way.

“At Sonoma Brands we have a compelling thesis that fresh, refrigerated snacking is the future of better-for-you options. Furthermore, as a nation, we are eating more eggs than ever. In fact, Americans are eating over 274 eggs per year, and that number is on the rise with recent published studies debunking previously held beliefs that eggs weren’t good for you,” said Sebastiani. “Our research showed that consumers perceived hard boiled eggs to be healthy and convenient, but that they underdelivered on taste and eating experience. At Sonoma Brands we saw a lack of innovation in the ready-to-eat egg and fresh protein snack categories and wanted to create a brand, and products, to not only hero the brilliant simplicity of nature’s perfect food, but to elevate the experience.”

VP of Brand Lauren Egan shares that “the introduction of the PECKISH PECK Pack concept is an exciting new way for consumers to include more fresh, whole food protein options into their diets that are truly satisfying without compromising on nutrition. We believe that PECKISH will deliver better optionality for the protein bar consumer, and the greater $18B Protein Market in the US.”

PECKISH PECK Packs are currently sold in all four Erewhon Market locations throughout Southern California, Equinox locations in the Northeast, Whole Foods 365, and Napa Farms Market (San Francisco International Airport) with other refrigerated snacks. They are also available to be delivered via www.perfectlypeckish.com and in the Bay Area via www.goodeggs.com. Each Peck Pack retails for $3.99.

For additional information or to purchase PECKISH Peck Packs, please visit www.PerfectlyPeckish.com or connect with the brand on Instagram @perfectlypeckish.

About PECKISH

From the company that brought you SMASHMALLOW and ZÜPA NOMA comes PECKISH, the third incubated concept from Sonoma Brands featuring Perfectly Boiled organic free-range eggs for completely clean, totally tasty, healthy convenience. The brand was established to offer consumers an egg-centric product like they’ve never seen before. For more information, visit www.PerfectlyPeckish.com or connect with them on Instagram @perfectlypeckish.

About SONOMA BRANDS

Founded in 2016, Sonoma Brands is a specialist growth equity firm exclusively dedicated to disruptive, high-growth consumer brands. Inspired by the heritage of California’s wine country, Sonoma Brands is committed to authenticity, quality and innovation. Led by Jon Sebastiani, founder of artisanal jerky brand, KRAVE, Sonoma Brands seeks to further CPG entrepreneurship by developing, launching and supporting promising, creative and disruptive brands. For more information on Sonoma Brands, please visit www.sonomabrands.com.

