Sonoma Brands : Introduces PECKISH, a Revolutionary New Fresh Protein Brand That Heroes the Brilliant Simplicity of Eggs

PECKISH,
an innovative new brand offering first-to-market Perfectly Boiled
Organic Free-Range Eggs, is excited to announce that their marquee
products, PECK Packs, are now available in the refrigerated snack
and dairy sections at select retailers across the country, and for
delivery to home or office via www.PerfectlyPeckish.com.
Each Pack features two PECKISH Perfectly Boiled eggs
paired with one crispy crunchy flavorful dip, offering consumers the
perfect fresh, whole protein snack or mini meal for the entire family
that can be enjoyed at home, office or on-the-go.
PECKISH is the first company in the US to commercialize the
“Perfect Boil,” exactly how consumers love to eat eggs made in our own
kitchens – not too hard and not too soft. The highly refined cooking
method ensures PECKISH can achieve a tender white and deliciously
creamy, bright orange yolk that is packed with flavor, which is
different from the traditional ‘hard-boiled’ egg consumers are used to
finding in the marketplace today.
As if mastering the “Perfect Boil” wasn’t enough, the PECKISH
team has been incredibly intentional in both creating an elevated eating
experience for consumers, while sourcing the cleanest ingredients
including Organic Quinoa Crispies and Organic Roasted Pepitas as a base
to deliver an unexpected crispy crunchy texture with their eggs. PECKISH
PECK Packs are available in five delicious flavors: “SALT &
PEPITAS,” “EVERYTHING,” “MAPLE WAFFLES,” “FRIED RICE,” and “RANCHEROS,”
and each Pack is Gluten Free, Dairy Free, with 12-14g of Protein, and
0g-Low Sugar. There are tasty options for Paleo, Keto and Whole 30
eating styles - plus boiled eggs are now ZERO Points on Weight Watchers.
PECKISH is Sonoma Brands' third incubated concept. Company
Founder Jon Sebastiani and his team conduct extensive research into
consumer trends and the food industry, and identify when a category
underdelivers, which led them to delve into ready-to-eat eggs. Known for
creating disruptive and innovative brands, Sonoma Brands is eager to
launch PECKISH PECK Packs nationwide and offer consumers
the opportunity to experience boiled eggs in an elevated and
delightfully unexpected way.
“At Sonoma Brands we have a compelling thesis that fresh, refrigerated
snacking is the future of better-for-you options. Furthermore, as a
nation, we are eating more eggs than ever. In fact, Americans are eating
over 274 eggs per year, and that number is on the rise with recent
published studies debunking previously held beliefs that eggs weren’t
good for you,” said Sebastiani. “Our research showed that consumers
perceived hard boiled eggs to be healthy and convenient, but that they
underdelivered on taste and eating experience. At Sonoma Brands we saw a
lack of innovation in the ready-to-eat egg and fresh protein snack
categories and wanted to create a brand, and products, to not only hero
the brilliant simplicity of nature’s perfect food, but to elevate the
experience.”
VP of Brand Lauren Egan shares that “the introduction of the PECKISH
PECK Pack concept is an exciting new way for consumers to
include more fresh, whole food protein options into their diets that are
truly satisfying without compromising on nutrition. We believe that
PECKISH will deliver better optionality for the protein bar consumer,
and the greater $18B Protein Market in the US.”
PECKISH PECK Packs are currently sold in all four Erewhon
Market locations throughout Southern California, Equinox locations in
the Northeast, Whole Foods 365, and Napa Farms Market (San Francisco
International Airport) with other refrigerated snacks. They are also
available to be delivered via www.perfectlypeckish.com
and in the Bay Area via www.goodeggs.com.
Each Peck Pack retails for $3.99.
For additional information or to purchase PECKISH Peck Packs,
please visit www.PerfectlyPeckish.com
or connect with the brand on Instagram @perfectlypeckish.
About PECKISH
From the company that brought you SMASHMALLOW and ZÜPA NOMA comes PECKISH,
the third incubated concept from Sonoma Brands featuring Perfectly
Boiled organic free-range eggs for completely clean, totally tasty,
healthy convenience. The brand was established to offer consumers an
egg-centric product like they’ve never seen before. For more
information, visit www.PerfectlyPeckish.com
or connect with them on Instagram @perfectlypeckish.
About SONOMA BRANDS
Founded in 2016, Sonoma Brands is a specialist growth equity firm
exclusively dedicated to disruptive, high-growth consumer brands.
Inspired by the heritage of California’s wine country, Sonoma Brands is
committed to authenticity, quality and innovation. Led by Jon
Sebastiani, founder of artisanal jerky brand, KRAVE, Sonoma Brands seeks
to further CPG entrepreneurship by developing, launching and supporting
promising, creative and disruptive brands. For more information on
Sonoma Brands, please visit www.sonomabrands.com.
