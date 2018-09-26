Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing of Antimicrobial Hypochlorous Acid Solution for Management of Blepharitis in the Spanish/Portuguese Markets to Brill Pharma, S.L.

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets unique and effective solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care, today announced it has licensed its antimicrobial hypochlorous acid eye solution for management of blepharitis to Brill Pharma, S.L. in the Spanish and Portuguese markets.



The formulation, marketed in the United States as Acuicyn™ Eyelid and Eyelash Hygiene solution, is a safe and efficacious method to keep areas around the eye and eyelids/eyelashes clean. Sonoma’s performance-stabilized 100% hypochlorous acid (HOCl), which is at the heart of Acuicyn, can be used safely around eyes, ears, nose and mouth without concerns about toxicity or stinging.

The Spanish/Portuguese formulation, to be branded as Ocudox™, will be marketed as a pre-surgical antimicrobial for use in eye surgery, intraoculus injections and any eye manipulation that requires sterile conditions.

“We believe Spanish and Portuguese eye care professionals will find much to like about Ocudox with its rapid triple mode of action for treatment of eye conditions: Infection control, inflammation control and regeneration of healthy tissue around the eyes,” said Dr. Jordi Martínez Rotllan, director at Brill Pharma, S.L. “Yet, at the same time, the formulation is highly safe without side effects or any change to the patient’s DNA. We believe the Spanish and Portuguese eye care professionals will be highly receptive to the superiority of the Sonoma performance-stabilized HOCl formulation.”

Ocudox is expected to become available in Spain and Portugal beginning early 2019. For more information or to order, visit http://www.brillpharma.com/en/ .

“We are pleased to introduce this cutting-edge advance in eye care into Spain and Portugal,” said Jim Schutz, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. “Our proprietary and patented HOCl is truly the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety. HOCl clinical trials confirm immediate and meaningful relief from conditions associated with eye afflictions including blepharitis, meibomian gland dysfunction, demodex and dry eye.”

About Brill Pharma, S.L.

Brill Pharma Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company based in Barcelona, Spain. The company researches, develops, produces, licenses and commercializes ophthalmology products. Brill Pharma is the fastest growing pharmaceutical company in Spain and the first in the market among the nationals. Brill Pharma Laboratories consists of a team of 100 professionals and offers the largest sales force targeting ophthalmologists in Spain. More information can be found at www.brillpharma.com .

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets unique and effective solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care. The company’s products, sold throughout the United States and internationally, have improved outcomes for more than five million patients globally by reducing infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses. The company's headquarters are in Petaluma, California, with manufacturing operations in the United States and Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “Company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “licensed,” “marketed,” and “branded,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the Company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to fund further development and clinical studies, as well as uncertainties relative to varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals® and Acuicyn™ are registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

