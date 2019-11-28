Sonos Beam, One & Play Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Speaker & Soundbar Deals Rated by Saver Trends

Here’s a list of all the best Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Saver Trends.
Best Sonos deals:
-
Save up to 20% on a wide range of Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater audio at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - save on Sonos speakers, soundbars, surround sound & amps at the Sonos.com sale (starts 11/28)
-
Save up to $125 on Sonos One, Move, & Play wireless speakers & bundles at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Sonos smart speakers
-
Save up to $118 on top-rated Sonos speakers and soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Sonos Beam, One, Play:1, Play:5 & Playbar speakers and soundbars
-
Save up to $140 on Sonos soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - check the latest deals on the best-selling Sonos Beam, Playbase & Playbar soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (starts 11/28)
-
Save on a wide range of Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart
More speaker & soundbar deals:
-
Save up to 40% off on a wide range of soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart - check live prices on soundbars from trusted brands such as Samsung, Bose, Vizio & Sonos
-
Save up to $420 on Bose, Samsung, Vizio & Sonos Soundbars at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on soundbars from top-rated brands such as Bose, Samsung, Sonos & Vizio
-
Save up to 66% off on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless, portable, home theater & smart speakers at Walmart - click the link for the latest speaker deals from top-rated brands such as Bose, Sonos, JBL, Sony & more audio brands
-
Save up to 50% on Bang & Olufsen, Logitech UE & Klipsch speakers and subwoofers at Amazon - save on best-selling Bluetooth speakers and subwoofers
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sonos has one of the best wireless connected speaker systems available. At the forefront of their product lineup are the Sonos One Alexa-enabled smart speaker and Sonos S400 Beam compact soundbar. For an entry-level option, the wall-mountable Sonos Play 1 provides high fidelity sound at a reasonable price. The Sonos S500 Play 5 is bigger though and has a 3.5mm line-in jack. The Sonos Playbar is a good alternative to the Sonos Beam and features NightSound.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005082/en/