Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sonos Beam, One & Play Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Speaker & Soundbar Deals Rated by Saver Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 02:51am EST

Here’s a list of the best Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals available right now, including Sonos speaker, playbar & soundbar sales

Here’s a list of all the best Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Saver Trends.

Best Sonos deals:

More speaker & soundbar deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sonos has one of the best wireless connected speaker systems available. At the forefront of their product lineup are the Sonos One Alexa-enabled smart speaker and Sonos S400 Beam compact soundbar. For an entry-level option, the wall-mountable Sonos Play 1 provides high fidelity sound at a reasonable price. The Sonos S500 Play 5 is bigger though and has a 3.5mm line-in jack. The Sonos Playbar is a good alternative to the Sonos Beam and features NightSound.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21aCOMPARE THE BEST GAMING CHAIR BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top DXRacer, RESPAWN & GTRacing Gaming Chair Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post
BU
03:21aLAPTOP BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : All The Best Gaming, 2-in-1 & Touch Screen Laptop Deals Rounded Up by Saver Trends
BU
03:21aLIST OF 55-INCH TV BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top TV Deals from Amazon & Walmart Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
03:18aENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES : Form 8-k
PU
03:18aSENSYS GATSO PUBL : Interim Report July - September 2019
PU
03:18aACTIVE ENERGY : First CoalSwitch Licence Agreement Awarded
PU
03:16aOil falls for a second day amid rising U.S. inventories, output
RE
03:15aMultiVAC CTO Shawn Ying - The All-dimensional Sharding Plan of MultiVAC is the Ultimate Multi-Core World Computer People Need
PR
03:13aGO AHEAD : sees lower annual financial performance from regional buses
RE
03:13aDUKE ENERGY : Form 4
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
4LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
5BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC : BLUE PRISM : BEST OF THE BROKERS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group