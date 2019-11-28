Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Sonos Beam, Play, Playbar Deals Released by Deal Tomato

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 10:01pm EST

Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts share the best Sonos Play 1, 5, Beam, One & more deals for shoppers in 2019

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sonos deals are here. Experts at Deal Tomato have compared the best Sonos speaker, subwoofer, soundbar & playbar deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Sonos audio deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sonos is known for their smart speakers that are capable of wirelessly working from room to room. Their line can easily transform a home sound system into a highly-modern, digital hi-fi surround sound system that is unlike any other. Some of their best-selling products are smart speakers with built-in voice control such as the Sonos One, Sonos Play 1, and Sonos Play 5. Their mountable soundbars, such as The PlayBar and Beam, are also considered an industry standard.

How many days do Amazon and Walmart run their Black Friday sales for? Black Friday this year is on November 29, with Cyber Monday happening three days later on December 2.

Most major retailers offer their special Black Friday deals until Cyber Monday three days later. Amazon, however, usually extends their online promotions for another week, calling it the Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:03pCOMPUTERSHARE : Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement 29 November ...
PU
11:03pCATALYST METALS : Change in substantial shareholding notice from CYL (197 k)
PU
11:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕Presentation Material for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
10:58pQuery Regarding Trading Activity
PU
10:51pCOVETRUS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Covetrus, Inc. - CVET
GL
10:48pGAS2GRID : AER benchmarking drives further productivity growth in networks
PU
10:43pBarrick Completes Divestiture of its Interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines
GL
10:39pFACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct post under new fake news law
RE
10:26pWEEDMD : Changes Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Time to 1 p.m. EST on November 29th
AQ
10:18pSGS : Switzerland Strengthens Ordinance on Food Contact Materials and Articles
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
3GENTING BERHAD : Genting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q
4SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Correction to Fake Five-Star Reviews

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group