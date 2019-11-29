Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Sonos One, Play 1, 5 & Beam Sales Reviewed by Consumer Articles

Find an updated list of Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sonos deals, featuring savings on Sonos subwoofers, playbars, soundbars & speakers. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday team at Consumer Articles.
Best Sonos deals:
-
Save up to $125 on Sonos One, Move, & Play wireless speakers & bundles at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Sonos smart speakers
-
Save up to 24% on top-rated Sonos speakers and soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Sonos Beam, One, Play:1, Play:5 & Playbar speakers and soundbars
-
Save up to $280 on Sonos soundbars & surround sound sets at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - check the latest deals on the best-selling Sonos Beam, Playbase, 5.1 Surround sets & Playbar soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (starts 11/28)
-
Save $80 on the Sonos Beam soundbar at Walmart
-
Save up to $329 on a wide range of Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart
-
Save on Sonos One, Move, & Sonos Play:1 & Play:5 speakers - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (starts 11/28)
-
Save up to 24% on Sonos Playbar & Beam soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on Sonos soundbars and entertainment sets
-
Save up to $118 on Sonos Connect & Playbase audio receivers & home theater systems at Amazon - check live prices on top of the line Sonos receivers and home theater systems
-
Save up to 20% on a wide range of Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater audio at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - save on Sonos speakers, soundbars, surround sound & amps at the Sonos.com sale (starts 11/28)
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Sonos PlayBar is the ultimate wireless, mountable soundbar for music, films, TV, and more. It provides impressive bass and crisp dialogues from wall to wall. The Sonos Beam is made especially for TV. Pair it up with Sonos speakers for an amazing surround sound experience. Sonos One is a music-lover’s gadget of choice. A voice-controlled smart speaker, it’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. Sonos’ line of core products also include Play 1 and Play 5.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005116/en/