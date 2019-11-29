Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Sonos One, Play 1, 5 & Beam Sales Reviewed by Consumer Articles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 07:51am EST

Consumer Articles compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sonos deals of 2019 and identify savings on Sonos Beam, One, Play 1, Play 5 & other Sonos smart sound systems

Find an updated list of Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sonos deals, featuring savings on Sonos subwoofers, playbars, soundbars & speakers. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday team at Consumer Articles.

Best Sonos deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Sonos PlayBar is the ultimate wireless, mountable soundbar for music, films, TV, and more. It provides impressive bass and crisp dialogues from wall to wall. The Sonos Beam is made especially for TV. Pair it up with Sonos speakers for an amazing surround sound experience. Sonos One is a music-lover’s gadget of choice. A voice-controlled smart speaker, it’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. Sonos’ line of core products also include Play 1 and Play 5.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Director / Chief Executive Officer
PU
08:13aCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Result of Audit Tender and Notice of Results
PU
08:13aMARFIN INVESTMENT S A : Announcement 9836/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
08:13aJURA ENERGY : Announces Release of Interim Filings
AQ
08:11aCAPMAN OYJ : Buyout's exit from Maintpartner has been completed
AQ
08:10aTUI AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:10aLINGERIE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:10aTUI AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:08aNorwegian Police to Investigate DNB Over Iceland Money-Laundering Allegations
DJ
08:08aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Announcement continuing connected transactions 2019 trademark license agreement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : International partnership between Ocado and Aeon
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC, Santander UK to refund customers for breaking watchdog order
5NORTHGATE PLC : NORTHGATE : Van hire firm Northgate to buy accident claims handler and ditch CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group