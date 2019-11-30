Log in
Sonos Play:5, Play:1, One, Beam & Playbar Cyber Monday 2019 Deals List: Sonos Wireless Speaker & Soundbar Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg

11/30/2019 | 01:21pm EST

Sales experts review the top Cyber Monday Sonos soundbar & speaker deals for shoppers in 2019

Cyber Monday Sonos deals are here. Experts at Retail Egg have compared the best Sonos Play:1, Play:5, One SL, Playbar and Beam soundbar and speaker deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Sonos speaker & soundbar deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sonos continues to lead the market in providing excellent home theater and multi-room sound experience through audio products for every room and purpose. Among the top-rated Sonos products are powerful wireless speakers like the Play:1 and Play:5, and smart speakers like the Sonos One and One SL. For a more complete home entertainment experience, families can opt for soundbars like the Sonos Beam and the Sonos Playbar, which deliver immersive cinematic sound to streamed movies, sportscasts and video games.

Cyber Monday shoppers can choose from numerous holiday deals available on Sonos speakers. Walmart, Amazon and Sonos’ online store all offer special discounts on highly rated Sonos audio equipment. Models such as the Play:5 and Play:1 are recommended for small to medium-sized rooms as their output can easily fill the space with clear audio. For living rooms with HD or 4K TVs, any of Sonos soundbars can significantly enhance surround sound setups.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


