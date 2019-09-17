Sontiq : Earns Repeat Recognition From Parent Tested Parent Approved

Sontiq’s IdentityForce Platform for ID Theft Protection Garners Award from International Organization Based on Top Marks from Parent Community

Sontiq, an enterprise high-tech security and identity protection company, today announced that its IdentityForce brand has been recognized for the 6th consecutive year with the Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Seal of Approval from PTPA Media, Inc., a volunteer community of more than 130,000 parents across North America who actively test and provide feedback on a variety of products. IdentityForce has once again earned five out of five stars for providing a robust identity theft protection solution to help families protect themselves and their children from identity crimes and fraud.

“Ask any mom how she makes her purchasing decisions, and she’ll tell you she trusts other moms more than brand marketing,” says Sharon Vinderine, founder and CEO of PTPA Media. “Authenticity is the only currency that matters, and that comes from the assurance that other moms have experienced a product personally and found that it met or exceeded their expectations. PTPA’s Seal of Approval conveys this all at a single glance.”

IdentityForce was the first-to-market with identity theft protection for children. As a key component of its platform, in the event of suspicious activity, a child’s alerts and messages are sent directly to parents via their own IdentityForce identity protection dashboard, so parents can view all alerts in one place. As an employee benefit, IdentityForce’s ChildWatch service is provided for free.

The PTPA community completed a thorough evaluation based on functionality, quality, value, and appeal. Here are some of the critical, award-winning features of IdentityForce’s #1-ConsumerRated Identity Theft Protection:

ChildWatch | Ongoing identity monitoring, fraud monitoring, and restoration services tailored for children’s identities, which are highly susceptible to identity theft. Analysts have reported that over a million children are victims annually , with the majority of these cases impacting those age seven or younger.

Ongoing identity monitoring, fraud monitoring, and restoration services tailored for children’s identities, which are highly susceptible to identity theft. , with the majority of these cases impacting those age seven or younger. Social Media Identity Monitoring | Monitors social media accounts for inappropriate activity, spam, malware, impersonations, and signs of account hacking.

Monitors social media accounts for inappropriate activity, spam, malware, impersonations, and signs of account hacking. Fully-managed Restoration | Award-winning, 24/7 U.S.-based Certified Resolution Experts provide white-glove, full managed recovery services to restore an identity to pre-theft event status with 100% success.

“As a mom and advocate for protecting our most vulnerable, I can’t express enough how diligent we all need to be about sharing our children’s personal information,” said Donna Parent, Chief Marketing Officer at Sontiq. “Our children are prime targets for identity theft with their information being sold on the Dark Web for hundreds of dollars. I’m proud to work at a company that takes protecting children’s identities so seriously and we’re all humbled by the continuous support from the PTPA community.”

About PTPA Media, Inc.

PTPA Media certifies innovative products that families can trust. By connecting manufacturers with consumers, PTPA Media helps companies serve their markets better, and helps families identify products that have been tested and recommended by their peers. For more information visit http://www.ptpamedia.com.

About Sontiq

Sontiq, headquartered in Nottingham, Maryland, is a high-tech security and identity protection company arming businesses and consumers with award-winning products built to protect what matters most. Sontiq’s brands, EZShield and IdentityForce, provide a full range of identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services that empower customers to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq is a portfolio company of the Wicks Group. Learn more at www.sontiq.com or engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

About Wicks

The Wicks Group is a private investment firm based in New York City that invests in lower middle market information businesses that create and deliver niche content and services to the business, consumer and education markets. Since its founding in 1989, Wicks has invested over $1 billion of capital in more than 30 platform companies and approximately 100 add-on acquisitions. The firm has applied a consistent investment strategy since its founding, partnering with high-quality, experienced management teams to build businesses organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.wicksgroup.com.

