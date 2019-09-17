Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sontiq : Earns Repeat Recognition From Parent Tested Parent Approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:09am EDT

Sontiq’s IdentityForce Platform for ID Theft Protection Garners Award from International Organization Based on Top Marks from Parent Community

Sontiq, an enterprise high-tech security and identity protection company, today announced that its IdentityForce brand has been recognized for the 6th consecutive year with the Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Seal of Approval from PTPA Media, Inc., a volunteer community of more than 130,000 parents across North America who actively test and provide feedback on a variety of products. IdentityForce has once again earned five out of five stars for providing a robust identity theft protection solution to help families protect themselves and their children from identity crimes and fraud.

“Ask any mom how she makes her purchasing decisions, and she’ll tell you she trusts other moms more than brand marketing,” says Sharon Vinderine, founder and CEO of PTPA Media. “Authenticity is the only currency that matters, and that comes from the assurance that other moms have experienced a product personally and found that it met or exceeded their expectations. PTPA’s Seal of Approval conveys this all at a single glance.”

IdentityForce was the first-to-market with identity theft protection for children. As a key component of its platform, in the event of suspicious activity, a child’s alerts and messages are sent directly to parents via their own IdentityForce identity protection dashboard, so parents can view all alerts in one place. As an employee benefit, IdentityForce’s ChildWatch service is provided for free.

The PTPA community completed a thorough evaluation based on functionality, quality, value, and appeal. Here are some of the critical, award-winning features of IdentityForce’s #1-ConsumerRated Identity Theft Protection:

  • ChildWatch | Ongoing identity monitoring, fraud monitoring, and restoration services tailored for children’s identities, which are highly susceptible to identity theft. Analysts have reported that over a million children are victims annually, with the majority of these cases impacting those age seven or younger.
  • Social Media Identity Monitoring | Monitors social media accounts for inappropriate activity, spam, malware, impersonations, and signs of account hacking.
  • Fully-managed Restoration | Award-winning, 24/7 U.S.-based Certified Resolution Experts provide white-glove, full managed recovery services to restore an identity to pre-theft event status with 100% success.

“As a mom and advocate for protecting our most vulnerable, I can’t express enough how diligent we all need to be about sharing our children’s personal information,” said Donna Parent, Chief Marketing Officer at Sontiq. “Our children are prime targets for identity theft with their information being sold on the Dark Web for hundreds of dollars. I’m proud to work at a company that takes protecting children’s identities so seriously and we’re all humbled by the continuous support from the PTPA community.”

About PTPA Media, Inc.
PTPA Media certifies innovative products that families can trust. By connecting manufacturers with consumers, PTPA Media helps companies serve their markets better, and helps families identify products that have been tested and recommended by their peers. For more information visit http://www.ptpamedia.com.

About Sontiq
Sontiq, headquartered in Nottingham, Maryland, is a high-tech security and identity protection company arming businesses and consumers with award-winning products built to protect what matters most. Sontiq’s brands, EZShield and IdentityForce, provide a full range of identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services that empower customers to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq is a portfolio company of the Wicks Group. Learn more at www.sontiq.com or engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

About Wicks
The Wicks Group is a private investment firm based in New York City that invests in lower middle market information businesses that create and deliver niche content and services to the business, consumer and education markets. Since its founding in 1989, Wicks has invested over $1 billion of capital in more than 30 platform companies and approximately 100 add-on acquisitions. The firm has applied a consistent investment strategy since its founding, partnering with high-quality, experienced management teams to build businesses organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.wicksgroup.com.

©2019 Sontiq, Inc. All other trademarks or trade names are properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:36aOil Prices Retain Gains as Global Stocks Waver
DJ
07:35aTauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Production of its Pomegranate Flavored Version of Tauri-Gum
GL
07:35aCLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC : Grant of Options
GL
07:35acbdMD Sales Growing, Key Influencers Continue to Bring the Product Mainstream-- CFN Media
NE
07:35aLawsuit for Investors in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) shares against Acquisition announced by Shareholders Foundation
GL
07:33aAPPLE : Awards Corning Additional $250 Million from Advanced Manufacturing Fund
DJ
07:33aValmet builds a new pilot facility at its Fiber Technology Center in Sundsvall
GL
07:32aISRAEL CHEMICALS : Britain's biggest mining project in the balance as Sirius bond aborted
RE
07:32aRIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 20 / 2019)
PU
07:32aSSY : Voluntary announcement - update on product development
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Apple says 13 billion euro EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5STOXX 600 : Oil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group