Sontiq :™ Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary

Sontiq, the leader in Intelligent Identity Security, today announced its one year anniversary as the parent company of EZShield and IdentityForce. One year ago, the two brands united under Sontiq with the continued commitment to defend consumers and businesses against cyber threats and identity thieves by providing the latest in product innovation and service excellence. For a combined 60 years, EZShield and IdentityForce have helped individuals, enterprises of all sizes, and trusted partners protect what matters most — through secure, digital identity protection and resolution services that enhance customer relationships, while adding value to existing products.
“I am honored and energized to be part of this exciting growth phase for Sontiq,” said Brian J. Longe, President and CEO. “The work that Sontiq does for its customers, partners, and members is world-class, and I am excited to be part of this next chapter. I believe Sontiq is in a position to make an impressive impact on the security industry, moving beyond traditional identity theft and fraud protection by further strengthening its partnerships and strategic alliances.”
Over the last twelve months, Sontiq has achieved the following:
-
Double-Digit Business-to-Business (B2B) Growth | Sontiq experienced over a 60 percent increase in its B2B channel by onboarding new partners, including those representing the Fortune 100. This exponential growth was fueled by Sontiq’s tailored program approach built to drive adoption and engagement with partner communities. Sontiq’s B2B channel is a critical growth enabler for its business, as the demand for best-in-class services and solutions for identity theft and fraud protection, combined with mobile threat defense, continue to rise.
-
Repeated & Unprecedented Analyst Recognition | Announced earlier in 2020, Javelin Strategy & Research named Sontiq’s IdentityForce as the Identity Protection Service Provider Award Winner for 2019. Javelin’s 12th Annual Identity Protection Service Provider Scorecard is the industry’s most comprehensive market research and analysis of identity protection vendors. The 2019 scorecard evaluated 14 total vendors based on 116 evaluation criteria. This marked the sixth consecutive scorecard where Sontiq’s brands, EZShield and IdentityForce, garnered leadership recognition from Javelin Strategy & Research — continuing an unprecedented level of repeat recognition in the ID theft protection industry.
-
Small Business Security-as-a-Service Protection | Through the launch of its Small Business Suite, Sontiq earned prestigious recognition as a Gold Stevie® Award for New Product of the Year within the Identity & Access Security Solution category. Currently, due to COVID-19’s economic impact on small businesses, Sontiq has extended free 90-day access to its Small Business Suite.
-
Top Consumer Review Rankings for Identity Theft Protection | With #1 review placements on consumer review sites Tom’s Guide, Safety.com, and ASecureLife.com, Sontiq’s IdentityForce continues a 40+ year legacy of safeguarding individuals and families against fraud and identity crimes. Additionally, Sontiq’s IdentityForce earned, for the sixth consecutive year, the Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Seal of Approval from PTPA Media, Inc. PTPA is a volunteer community of more than 130,000 parents across North America who actively test and provide feedback on a variety of products.
-
Mobile Threat Protection into IdentityForce Mobile App | Sontiq fused a key component of its Mobile Defense Suite™ to the IdentityForce Mobile App, enabling consumers to take advantage of a new Mobile Attack Control™ feature. As a result, IdentityForce consumers were then able to receive IdentityForce Mobile App alerts associated with a wide array of threats, including rogue apps, spyware, unsecured Wi-Fi connections, and even recognizes fake or “spoof” networks.
-
Repeated Industry Accolades for Customer Support | Sontiq earned two major awards, a Globee and a Gold Stevie, for Customer Service Department of the Year. Sontiq’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) is 79, which is considered excellent; the average NPS score in its industry ranges between 20 and 30. Sontiq’s Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score currently stands at a 9.6/10.
-
Empowerment through Education | Sontiq continued its commitment in providing employers, organizations, partners, and consumers with right-time resources to help combat identity thieves, scammers, and hackers. As a result, the company built a new wave of educational materials into its Breach Solutions, including its Breach Readiness Program. Additionally, Sontiq also created meaningful resources including infographics, webinars, whitepapers, events, such as Deluxe Live for Small Businesses, blogs, brochures and tip sheets, to keep all audiences updated and informed on how to protect both personal and business identities.
“We are at a critical point with identity fraud with losses growing to nearly 17 billion dollars in 2019. Criminals are targeting smaller numbers of victims while inflicting more damage per incident,” said John Buzzard, Lead Analyst, Fraud & Security at Javelin Strategy & Research. “The identity protection market clearly requires next-generation solutions and services as criminals continue to adapt their craft to net more victims.”
About Sontiq
Sontiq is an Intelligent Identity Security company arming businesses and consumers with award-winning products built to protect what matters most. Sontiq’s brands, EZShield and IdentityForce, provide a full range of identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services that empower customers to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq is a portfolio company of the Wicks Group. Learn more at www.sontiq.com or engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or YouTube.
