Sontiq :™ Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary

Sontiq, the leader in Intelligent Identity Security, today announced its one year anniversary as the parent company of EZShield and IdentityForce. One year ago, the two brands united under Sontiq with the continued commitment to defend consumers and businesses against cyber threats and identity thieves by providing the latest in product innovation and service excellence. For a combined 60 years, EZShield and IdentityForce have helped individuals, enterprises of all sizes, and trusted partners protect what matters most — through secure, digital identity protection and resolution services that enhance customer relationships, while adding value to existing products.

“I am honored and energized to be part of this exciting growth phase for Sontiq,” said Brian J. Longe, President and CEO. “The work that Sontiq does for its customers, partners, and members is world-class, and I am excited to be part of this next chapter. I believe Sontiq is in a position to make an impressive impact on the security industry, moving beyond traditional identity theft and fraud protection by further strengthening its partnerships and strategic alliances.”

Over the last twelve months, Sontiq has achieved the following:

“We are at a critical point with identity fraud with losses growing to nearly 17 billion dollars in 2019. Criminals are targeting smaller numbers of victims while inflicting more damage per incident,” said John Buzzard, Lead Analyst, Fraud & Security at Javelin Strategy & Research. “The identity protection market clearly requires next-generation solutions and services as criminals continue to adapt their craft to net more victims.”

About Sontiq

Sontiq is an Intelligent Identity Security company arming businesses and consumers with award-winning products built to protect what matters most. Sontiq’s brands, EZShield and IdentityForce, provide a full range of identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services that empower customers to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq is a portfolio company of the Wicks Group. Learn more at www.sontiq.com or engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

