Sony 4K TV Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Sony Bravia, OLED, LED & Smart TV Sales Researched by Save Bubble

12/01/2019 | 04:41pm EST

Save Bubble review the best Sony smart TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch and 85 inch Sony TV models

What are the best Sony TV Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Save Bubble track Sony TV prices and have rounded up the best Sony OLED, LED and Bravia 4K TV deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Sony TV deals:

Save up to 62% on best-selling Sony 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on 43 inch, 48 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch & 85 inch Sony 4K TVs, including bundle deals with soundbars and wall mount kits

Save up to $501 on select Sony TVs at Amazon - check live prices on smart LED & OLED TVs and BRAVIA models with Alexa compatibility and up to 8K HDR resolution

Save up to $1,000 on Sony 65-inch TVs at Walmart - save on LED & OLED models with High Dynamic Range, Motionflow XR & Dynamic Contrast Enhancer features

Save up to $1,500 on Sony 75-inch TVs at Walmart

Save up to $2,000 on Sony 85-inch TVs at Walmart

Save up to $1,500 on Sony OLED TVs at Walmart

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Sony brand is synonymous with technology and high-quality consumer electronics. Sony TVs lead the market in terms of utilizing innovation and incorporating this into the products. From 4K TVs to OLED TVs, Sony creates televisions with crisp images and high contrast colors. For customers, a suitable screen size should be chosen based on the size of the room. A 65 inch Sony BRAVIA TV is an excellent choice for some while a bigger one, either a 75 inch or an 85 inch TV, is a more apt option for larger areas.

Why do people call it Cyber Monday? In recent years, retailers have started offering more online deals on the Monday after Black Friday, resulting in the Cyber Monday craze. Special deals and additional promotions are often introduced on Cyber Monday to retain shopper excitement.

Cyber Monday in 2018 was Amazon's most lucrative sales event ever at the time.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
