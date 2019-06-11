Sony Announces FE 200-600mm and 600mm Lenses; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Sony is dramatically expanding their super telephoto lens lineup for their full-frame E-mount cameras with the announcement of two upcoming lenses: the FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS and FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS Lens and FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS Lens. These lenses become the longest in Sony’s lineup and bolster the lens offerings for Sony’s full-frame E-mount cameras.

As a G lens, the FE 200-600mm is designed for performance. High-quality optics paired with a fast autofocus system will make it useful for sports, wildlife, and other work where you need to capture distant and fast-moving subjects. A larger lens, it has many optimizations to make handling easier. This includes a large focus and zoom ring, a rotating tripod collar, multiple programmable Focus Hold buttons, and switches on the side to control select functions. A very welcome feature is Optical SteadyShot, which will improve the stability of your images when working at the lens’s longest focal lengths.

Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1485540-REG/sony_sel200600g_fe_200_600mm_f_5_6_6_3_g.html

Product Highlights

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/5.6-6.3 to f/32-36

5 ED Elements & 1 Aspherical Element

Nano AR Coating and Fluorine Coating

Direct Drive Super Sonic Wave AF Motor

Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization

Zoom Torque Adjustment Ring

Internal Focus; Focus Range Limiter

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Eleven-Blade Circular Diaphragm

Next up is the Sony FE 600mm. This lens is the longest and largest prime now available from Sony and is designed for professional use. It’s large f/4 aperture will permit working in dim lighting as well as allow for more control over depth of field. It also boasts the claim that it is the world’s lightest full-frame 600mm f/4 lens at just 6.7 lb. For speed of operation, the 600mm uses a fast XD Linear Motor AF system, and packs Optical SteadyShot image stabilization to ensure sharp imagery. The lens itself offers plenty of controls, including Focus Hold buttons and multiple switches for rapidly changing and adjusting certain parameters. Another distinct advantage is that it can work with Sony’s 1.4 x and 2x teleconverters, transforming the lens into an 840mm f/5.6 or 1200mm f/8, respectively.

Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1485539-REG/sony_sel600f40gm_fe_600mm_f_4_gm.html

Product Highlights

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22

ED, Fluorite, and Aspherical Elements

Nano AR Coating and Fluorine Coating

Extreme Dynamic Linear AF Motors

Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization

Internal Focus; Focus Range Limiter

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Fixed, Rotating Tripod Collar

Eleven-Blade Circular Diaphragm

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005756/en/