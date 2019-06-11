Sony Announces FE 200-600mm and 600mm Lenses; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Sony is dramatically expanding their super telephoto
lens lineup for their full-frame E-mount cameras with the announcement
of two upcoming lenses: the FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS and FE 600mm
f/4 GM OSS
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Sony FE
200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS Lens and FE
600mm f/4 GM OSS Lens. These lenses become the longest in Sony’s
lineup and bolster the lens offerings for Sony’s full-frame E-mount
cameras.
As a G lens, the FE 200-600mm is designed for performance. High-quality
optics paired with a fast autofocus system will make it useful for
sports, wildlife, and other work where you need to capture distant and
fast-moving subjects. A larger lens, it has many optimizations to make
handling easier. This includes a large focus and zoom ring, a rotating
tripod collar, multiple programmable Focus Hold buttons, and switches on
the side to control select functions. A very welcome feature is Optical
SteadyShot, which will improve the stability of your images when working
at the lens’s longest focal lengths.
Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1485540-REG/sony_sel200600g_fe_200_600mm_f_5_6_6_3_g.html
Product Highlights
-
E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
-
Aperture Range: f/5.6-6.3 to f/32-36
-
5 ED Elements & 1 Aspherical Element
-
Nano AR Coating and Fluorine Coating
-
Direct Drive Super Sonic Wave AF Motor
-
Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization
-
Zoom Torque Adjustment Ring
-
Internal Focus; Focus Range Limiter
-
Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction
-
Eleven-Blade Circular Diaphragm
Next up is the Sony
FE 600mm. This lens is the longest and largest prime now available
from Sony and is designed for professional use. It’s large f/4 aperture
will permit working in dim lighting as well as allow for more control
over depth of field. It also boasts the claim that it is the world’s
lightest full-frame 600mm f/4 lens at just 6.7 lb. For speed of
operation, the 600mm uses a fast XD Linear Motor AF system, and packs
Optical SteadyShot image stabilization to ensure sharp imagery. The lens
itself offers plenty of controls, including Focus Hold buttons and
multiple switches for rapidly changing and adjusting certain parameters.
Another distinct advantage is that it can work with Sony’s 1.4 x and 2x
teleconverters, transforming the lens into an 840mm f/5.6 or 1200mm f/8,
respectively.
Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1485539-REG/sony_sel600f40gm_fe_600mm_f_4_gm.html
Product Highlights
-
E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
-
Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22
-
ED, Fluorite, and Aspherical Elements
-
Nano AR Coating and Fluorine Coating
-
Extreme Dynamic Linear AF Motors
-
Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization
-
Internal Focus; Focus Range Limiter
-
Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction
-
Fixed, Rotating Tripod Collar
-
Eleven-Blade Circular Diaphragm
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio
equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable
entertainment, B&H
is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and
excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has
been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and
enlightening articles. The B
and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational
content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product
overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event
Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and
interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into
this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here.
In addition to videos, the B&H Explora
blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides,
and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore,
located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at
the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display,
the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the
latest gear.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005756/en/