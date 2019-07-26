Sony Announces the Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII Digital Camera; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Sony has updated its popular RX100 line with the remarkably fast Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII Digital Camera

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of Sony’s latest pocketable powerhouse, the Sony DSC-RX100 VII, cramming a9-quality speed into a beloved compact form. Maintaining many of the features that made its predecessor popular, it adds extremely fast hybrid autofocus with acquisition speeds as quick as 0.02 second, up to 20 fps blackout-free shooting, and Single Burst Shooting that can record seven shots up to 90 fps. The result is an incredibly capable camera for capturing action that can easily fulfill the role of an everyday camera for demanding photographers.

Speed is the name of the game with the latest Sony RX100 VII, which boasts the fastest hybrid AF system on a 1" fixed-lens camera to date. To do so, 357 phase-detection AF points (covering 68% of the image area) combine with 425 contrast-detection AF points and High-density AF Tracking Technology, making even unpredictable subjects manageable. Single Burst Shooting makes it possible to capture moments too fast for human eyes to see. With the ability to capture seven RAW and JPEG images up to 90 fps with the single press of the shutter button, you are given a window to isolate the decisive moment in even the fastest actions.

Continuous, blackout-free shooting up to 20 fps means you can capture moments while still following your subject on its 3" 921k-dot tilting LCD or 2.36m-dot pop-up OLED EVF uninterrupted. AF/AE calculations up to 60 times per second keep your subject in focus throughout the duration of image capture. Focus is further benefited by AI-based Real-time Tracking for still and video capture. This can be combined with Real-time Eye AF that works for stills and videos for human subjects and stills for animals. Touch Tracking is also built into the RX100 VII.

The RX100 VII incorporates a new, 20.1MP 1" Exmor RS stacked BSI CMOS sensor into its build to facilitate its fast performance. Offering an ISO range of 100-12800 (expandable to 64 for stills), it is capable of rendering detail under a wide range of lighting conditions. The latest addition of the RX100 retains a versatile Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* 24-200mm equivalent f/2.8-4.5 lens; eight aspherical lens elements equipping users with the ability to capture nearly any subject in high resolution. Four advanced aspherical elements minimize aberrations.

The RX100 VII has added a number of features that vloggers and other photographers shooting for social media will appreciate. Probably the most welcomed improvement is the addition of a 3.5mm mic input that allows you to add your favorite microphone for improved sound quality. Vertical-position data is saved during video recording so you can post straight to social media. Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC benefit immediate sharing. Finally, its tilting LCD can move from 180º up to 90º down for self-recording.

