Sony Announces the a7R IV with 61MP Sensor, Improved AF, and Redesigned Body: More Info at B&H

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Sony a7R IV Mirrorless Digital Camera, a high-resolution, high-performance addition to the R series. Resolution is the heart of the “R” series and the latest release is no exception because it features the world’s first 61MP full-frame sensor with a whopping 50% more pixels than its predecessor. Its back-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor design and BIONZ X processor work together to produce exceptionally clean images quickly. With up to 15 stops of dynamic range, the a7R IV is equipped to perform under challenging lighting environments with ease, creating rich, detailed images.

For those with a serious thirst for resolution, an updated Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode can combine 16 frames into 240MP images with full color data for each pixel. A 5.5-stop SteadyShot INSIDE image stabilization system moves the sensor meticulously to record as much detail as possible to keep these behemoth images crisp throughout. Improving autofocus are 567 phase-detection AF points with 74% coverage. For fast-moving subjects, continuous shooting with full AF/AE tracking is possible up to 10 fps for 68 full-resolution image per burst. Real-time Tracking and EYE AF further benefit still and video shooters working with moving subjects. When shooting with APS-C crop, the a7R IV offers 26MP resolution with 325-point phase-detection AF covering nearly the entire recording area.

Sony shooters who have bemoaned the physical design of past models will appreciate updates to the a7R IV’s body. The grip has been tweaked for improved ergonomics. Buttons have been redesigned for feel and response, dials have been enlarged, and locks have been added for protection. Ports have been re-arranged and reinforced to improve usability. They include USB Type-C, micro-USB, micro-HDMI, and PC sync. Dual UHS-II SD card slots means fast, consistent performance. Updated weather-sealing makes the a7RIV the most durable Sony camera body for facing the elements.

A 5.76m-dot UXGA OLED electronic viewfinder improves resolution during capture. You have the option of setting a refresh rate of 60 or 120 fps, depending on what you are trying to capture. Wireless tethering via 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi and USB Type-C connectivity improve workflow.

Despite the a7R IV’s emphasis on resolution, it is no slouch when it comes to video. It can record UHD 4K up to 30p and 100 Mb/s. Shooting in APS-C/Super35 crop mode down-samples its 6K area into a 4K image for excellent-quality footage. S-Log-2/3 and HLG HDR modes are also included. Touch Tracking allows users to control focus on moving subjects. Further assisting video shooters is Sony’s upgrade to audio recording. A new Digital Microphone sends audio signal through a redesigned Multi Interface Shoe for superb quality. The ECM-B1M Shotgun Microphone employs eight mic capsules to acquire directional pickup in a super compact form.

Among the accessories accompanying the a7R IV is the VG-C4EM Battery Grip, which boasts matching weather resistance when confronted with challenging environments. An updated XLR-K3M offers a built-in Digital Audio Interface for relaying high-quality audio. Version 2.0 of Image Edge is also in the works for image processing.

