Sony Electronics Announces Immersive Wearable Speaker for Home Audio in U.S. Market

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics today announced that the SRS-WS1 Immersive Wearable Speaker is coming to the U.S. market. By simply placing the wireless speaker on their shoulders, users will be surrounded by sound and vibrations that allow them to experience films, concerts and games as if they were actually there. Sony's decision to introduce its unique wearable speaker to the U.S. market is based on its popularity overseas.

"Sony continues to put forth innovative audio products that provide additional options for consumers looking to enhance their home entertainment experience while matching their lifestyle needs," says Michiko Araki Kelley, vice president, New Business and Corporate Marketing Group, Sony Electronics North America. "For the consumer that wants to take their movie watching or gaming experience to the next level or for that individual who would like to hear their television content more clearly, the SRS-WS1 Immersive Wearable Speaker provides a unique personal sound experience."

Immersive Sound Experience

The sound from the speakers surrounds the ears, providing a real-life experience that carries the user away into the world of films and games. Sony's unique design features speaker slots which, when combined with digital sound processing, create a sound field that surrounds the user. The ducts on the lower part of the speaker reduce excess resonance to keep sound quality clear. Equipped with specially developed 30mm-diameter, full-range speakers on both sides, the small vibration board provides excellent high-register playback and can be placed on the shoulders for a compact yet powerful listening experience.

The speaker creates vibrations in the air that deliver a powerful sensory experience; every explosion, every jump, every shot has a more realistic feedback. The vibration intensity can also be adjusted to three different levels: High, Medium and Low. In order to ensure high-quality transmission of the audio signals, the WS1 speaker leverages 2.4Ghz RF wireless technology for low latency and a more responsive listening experience.

Powerful, Regardless of Surroundings

In situations or locations where a user needs to be mindful of neighbors, roommates or family members, the speaker keeps its intensity and provides high-quality sound even at low volumes. As the sound is centered around the wearer, rather than projected from a distance, the user is free to move around without any degradation in sound clarity and volume. Additionally, the unique design of the WS1 speaker does not isolate the user completely from their surroundings, allowing them to experience high-quality personalized sounds while still being connected to their environment. Without the need to use headphones, WS1 users can free their ears and avoid discomfort while binge watching their favorite movies late into the night.

Ease of Use

The WS1 speaker comes with a wireless transmitter that can be easily connected to a television using an optical cable or audio cable. Up to two WS1 speakers can be connected to a single transmitter, enabling family or friends to share the listening experience1. Users can also connect to the audio ports of mobile devices, such as smartphones or handheld gaming consoles, to enjoy videos and music using the supplied cable. To charge the device, users simply place the product on the charging stand. One charge takes approximately three hours2 and provides a maximum continuous usage time3 of up to seven hours4.

Pricing and Availability

The new WS1 speaker will be available in the U.S. starting in December 2019 with a suggested retail price of $299.99. Sony Electronics will offer a special introductory price of $249.99 on all orders of the WS1 from November 18, 2019 to December 1, 2019. It can be pre-ordered directly at https://direct.sony.com/WS1.

For more information on the SRS-WS1 Immersive Wearable Speaker, please visit www.sony.com/WS1.

1 To use two devices, a second device must be purchased. The speaker is not for sale as a standalone item.

2 Charging can also be carried out via the speaker's input port. Connect the speaker and AC adapter using the Micro-USB cable, then plug the AC adapter into a power socket.

3 The speaker cannot be used while it is charging.

4 According to JEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association) standard. Differs depending on usage.

