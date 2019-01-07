Sony Electronics : Introduces XAV-AX7000 Car AV Receiver with Smartphone Connectivity and High-power Sound

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES, Booth #5011) -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the XAV-AX7000 Car AV Receiver, featuring the latest in smartphone connectivity and high-power sound. Smartphone connectivity makes it easy and convenient to control your music on the go while the 100W built-in, class-D amplifier will breathe new life and emotion into every track. The XAV-AX7000 receiver features a 6.95-inch bezel-less, flush surface display with an anti-glare capacitive touchscreen that matches modern car interiors, and its sleek aluminum key terminal has a dedicated voice button and sealed structure.

"You don't need to purchase a brand new car to enjoy the latest voice-activated search and navigation functions, bezel-less touchscreen interface, and streaming music in your automobile," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "The XAV-AX7000 Car AV Receiver is designed to expand consumers' choices for accessing content. It combines smartphone connectivity with unique Sony audio enhancements such as EXTRA BASS, making it easy for users to access and enjoy their favorite music on a premium in-car audio platform."

XAV-AX7000 Key Features

Smartphone Connectivity

Apple CarPlay i – Apple CarPlay seamlessly integrates your iPhone with the car audio's display and controls; now you can make phone calls, access your music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic and more while you stay focused on the road; CarPlay supports third-party navigation apps, so you have even more choices to get where you'd like to go; learn more at www.apple.com/ios/carplay

– The Google Assistant is integrated into Android Auto, which extends the Android platform into the car in a way that is purpose-built for driving; with a simple and intuitive interface and powerful new voice capabilities, the platform helps minimize distractions for safer driving; it automatically brings useful information organized into simple cards that appear when needed; learn more at www.android.com/auto Bluetooth®iii – Through Bluetooth, hands-free calling and wireless audio streaming are available between your mobile device and the receiver with a touchscreen phone book; learn more at www.bluetooth.com/markets/automotive

Sound

100W x4 (Max.) / 45W x4 (RMS) High Power Built-in Class-D Amplifier – if you play a conventional head unit too loudly, the sound clips off the signal peaks and sends distortion to the speakers; with the XAV-AX7000's massive 100W x 4 built-in amplifier, the sound remains clean and powerful even when you turn up the volume

Subwoofer Direct Connection – connect a subwoofer to either side of the rear channel speaker output without the need for an external amplifier; when using this function, sound settings for the subwoofer are available via the MENU display

2-ohm Speaker/Subwoofer Load iv – allows customers to utilize multiple speakers per channel, including connecting a dual voice coil subwoofer to the rear channel

– allows customers to utilize multiple speakers per channel, including connecting a dual voice coil subwoofer to the rear channel EXTRA BASS™ (formerly MEGA BASS ) – feel earth-rumbling, deep bass from EXTRA BASS™; it overcomes engine noise and reproduces clear punchy sound at virtually any volume level; the two-mode boost steps allow you to get delicate and heavy boost settings to your liking

) – feel earth-rumbling, deep bass from EXTRA BASS™; it overcomes engine noise and reproduces clear punchy sound at virtually any volume level; the two-mode boost steps allow you to get delicate and heavy boost settings to your liking Improved Sound Optimization – the digital signal processor enables drivers to make adjustments while creating a sound field ideal for the inside of the vehicle; the Dynamic Stage Organizer (DSO) creates a more ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard, while the 10-band equalizer (EQ10) has 10 presets for easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments

FLAC Audio File Compatible v – Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC) is an audio format similar to MP3 but is lossless, meaning audio signals are compressed without any loss in quality; the XAV-AX7000 can play back FLAC files, allowing up to 24-bit depth sampling frequency at 96 kHz (down-converted to 48 kHz for playback)

– Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC) is an audio format similar to MP3 but is lossless, meaning audio signals are compressed without any loss in quality; the XAV-AX7000 can play back FLAC files, allowing up to 24-bit depth sampling frequency at 96 kHz (down-converted to 48 kHz for playback) High Voltage Pre-out (5V) – the XAV-AX7000 has a high voltage pre-out delivering a 5-volt signal as opposed to the usual 2-volt signal, which results in clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is connected to external power amplifier

Display/Chassis

6.95-inch Bezel-less Flush Surface Display – anti-glare capacitive touchscreen with an astonishingly flat, bezel-less and beautiful display that elegantly matches with your car interior

Sleek Aluminum Key Terminal with dedicated Voice Button and Sealed Structure – the ergonomically designed key terminal gives instant access to source selections and sound adjustments while minimizing distractions when you are behind the wheel

Space Saving Installation with Single DIN Rear Chassis – the rear chassis is designed with single-DIN dimensions that provide enough room to store a connected cable harness or steering wheel control box

Extensibility and Usability

Dual USB Ports vi – thanks to the dual USB ports, you can hook up another device to play your music library while connecting a smartphone for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

– thanks to the dual USB ports, you can hook up another device to play your music library while connecting a smartphone for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto 3-pre out for future expandability – the 3-pre out connectivity allows you to build a full acoustic system including a subwoofer, a mono amplifier and 4-channel amplifier for even louder and more powerful sound reproduction

Rear View Camera Ready with Adjustable Parking Guide Lines – you can see the image of a connected rear view camera*[vii] when you shift the vehicle's transmission lever to the R (Reverse) position or tap the Rear Camera icon in the home screen

Quick Wake Up Design – XAV-AX7000's quick wake up design boasts approximately 2.5 times the speed for activation compared to XAV-AX100viii; it is ready to hit the road soon after ignition is turned on

Pricing and Availability

The XAV-AX7000 Car AV Receiver will be available in North America starting in summer 2019 with pricing to be announced at a later date.

Sony is exhibiting the XAV-AX7000 and other car audio products in its dedicated CES car audio exhibit, located in the LVCC North Hall, Booth #5011. For additional information on Sony's car audio systems, please visit www.sony.com/caraudio

Also on display in the LVCC North Hall, Booth #5011:

MEX-N5300BT

The Bluetooth-compatible MEX-N5300BT car CD receiver offers users EXTRA BASS quality playback and provides users the basics on-the-go. This 4x55W powered Bluetooth CD single-DIN receiver is equipped with enhanced smartphone connectivity that will conveniently assist users to access the Bluetooth dual phone connection and Sony Music Center app to control audio. The MEX-N5300BT also includes front AUX connection and AOA2.0-compatible USB terminal, configurable steering remote input, and illumi-highlighted design to capture and sync with the driver's style, car interior and sound. The MEX-N5300BT comes ready for SiriusXM Radio and is compatible with Pandora through users' iPhone or Android device. The MEX-N5300BT car CD receiver has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $119.99.

MEX-M72BT

The Bluetooth-compatible MEX-M72BT car CD receiver offers users EXTRABASS quality playback to enjoy great sound on-the-go. The Marine special treatment equips the system with a positive multi-color LCD display and UV resistant detachable panel, anti-rust, conformal coating for circuit board and FM/AM step change. Similar to the MEX-N5300BT, the MEX-M72BT offers AUX and AOA2.0 compatible USB connection, Sony Music Center app compatibility, and is SiriusXM Radio ready and Pandora compatible with iPhone or Android devices. The MEX-M72BT car CD receiver has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $159.99.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics, and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/news for more information.

