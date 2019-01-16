Sony Has Announced the a6400, its Next-generation Mirrorless Camera with Real-time Eye Autofocus, Real-time Tracking, and World's Fastest Autofocus; More Info at B&H

New a6400 APS-C Mirrorless Camera features excellent image quality,
compact design and many advanced technologies from Sony's full-frame
camera lineup
B&H is pleased to share Sony’s announcement of the new a6400 mirrorless
camera. The Sony
a6400 brings many of Sony's most advanced technologies from their
acclaimed full-frame lineup to a compact, lightweight APS-C camera. The
speedy new camera boasts the world's fastest autofocus (AF) acquisition
at 0.02 seconds, while also introducing the new advanced "Real-time Eye
AF" and "Real-time Tracking" capabilities. Also included are high-speed
shooting at up to 11 fps with AF/AE tracking, a new-generation BIONZ X
image processing engine that produces excellent image
quality, 4Kvi video recording, a fully 180-degree tiltable LCD touch
screen and much more, making it the ultimate tool for all types of
creators ranging from professionals to vloggers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005746/en/
Sony's new a6400 camera is equipped with a 24.2 MP APS-C sized image sensor with that is paired with an upgraded BIONZ X processor to deliver incredible advancements in image quality and color reproduction in all types of shooting conditions. Standard ISO ranges up to ISO 32000 for both still and movie, and is expandable up to ISO 102400 for still images, with excellent noise reduction at medium and high sensitivities.
Sony a6400 Mirrorless Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1453768-REG/sony_ilce_6400_b_alpha_a6400_mirrorless_digital.html
Product Highlights
-
24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS Sensor
-
BIONZ X Image Processor
-
Real-Time Eye AF & Real-Time Tracking
-
XGA Tru-Finder 2.36m-Dot OLED EVF
-
3.0" 921.6k-Dot 180° Tilting Touchscreen
-
Internal UHD 4K Video, S-Log3, and HLG
-
S&Q Motion in Full HD from 1-120 fps
-
Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC
-
425 Phase- & Contrast-Detect AF Points
-
Up to 11 fps Shooting and ISO 102,400
The Sony
a6400
introduces advanced "Real-time Eye AF," the latest version of Sony's
acclaimed Eye AF technology. This exciting new capability employs
artificial intelligence based object recognition to detect and process
eye data in real time, resulting in improved accuracy, speed and
tracking performance of Eye AF. In all autofocus modes, the camera now
automatically detects the eyes of the subject and activates Eye AF with
a half press of the shutter button, and when in AF-C or AF-A mode, the
preferred eye (left or right) of your subject can be selected as the
focus point. Choices include Auto / Right Eye / Left Eye, and a Switch
Right / Left Eye function is able to be assigned to a custom function as
well. This exciting new technology completely frees the photographer to
focus solely on composition with full trust that focus will be tack
sharp on the subject's eye. Eye AF support for animals will be added in
summer 2019 via a system software update, ideal for wildlife
photographers.
Also debuting on the a6400 is Sony's newly developed "Real-time
Tracking." This mode utilizes Sony's latest algorithm including
artificial intelligence (AI) based object recognition and processes
color, subject distance (depth), pattern (brightness) as spatial
information to ensure that all subjects can be captured with excellent
accuracy. Additionally, when photographing or videographing humans or
animals, face and eye position information is recognized by AI and the
subject's eyevii is monitored in real time with extremely high tracking
precision. This can be activated by a simple half press of the shutter
button[viii], or can be assigned to a custom function as well.
In terms of overall shooting speeds, the new camera can shoot at up to
11 fpsiv with full AF/AE tracking while utilizing the mechanical
shutter, and up to 8 fpsv with full AF/AE tracking while silent
shooting. It can shoot at each of these speeds for up to 116 frames JPEG
Standard / 46 frames RAW compressed, greatly increasing the chances of
capturing the perfect moment.
Check Out the B&H YouTube First Look of Sony a6400 Mirrorless Camera:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlLvqg8iBNw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005746/en/