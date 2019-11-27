Sony Mirrorless & Digital Camera Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: All The Best Sony Alpha A6500, A6000& A7III Camera Deals Rounded Up by Saver Trends

Saver Trends share the best Sony camera Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals of 2019, including Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on Sony Alpha A7 III, A6500, A6000 mirrorless cameras, lens kits and bundles

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sony camera deals are here. Experts at Saver Trends have compared the best Sony mirrorless digital camera deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Sony Camera deals:

● Save up to $300 on Sony Alpha mirrorless digital cameras & bundles at Walmart - check the latest savings on the top-rated a6000, a6500 & a7iii mirrorless cameras

● Save up to 43% on a wide range of Sony Alpha mirrorless & digital cameras at Amazon - featuring discounts on highly-rated Sony mirrorless digital cameras, accessory bundles & cases

● Save up to 74% on a wide range of Sony cameras at Walmart - including savings on top-rated Cyber-shot digital cameras and Alpha mirrorless cameras

● Save $193 on the Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera and 16-50mm Lens Bundle at Walmart

● Save up to $200 on the Sony Alpha a6500 mirrorless digital camera at Amazon - instant savings on the popular digital mirrorless camera with 24.2MP CMOS sensor and 120fps UHD 4K video

● Save up to $150 on the Sony Alpha a6000 mirrorless digital camera at Amazon - save on the top-rated mirrorless DSLR camera with16-50mm zoom lens and 3-inch tilting LCD

● Save up to $750 on Sony Alpha a7II & a7III mirrorless digital cameras at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on Sony’s top-rated a7II & a7III mirrorless cameras

● Save $739 on the Sony Alpha a7IIK Mirrorless Digital Camera with 28-70mm Lens at Amazon

● Save $300 on the Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera at Amazon

Sony mirrorless cameras take imaging far beyond the capability of a smartphone. As powerful as a pro camera, but smaller and easy to use, they turn everyday shots into stunning photography images. One of the best on their Alpha line, Sony Alpha A7 III packs a full-frame 24.2MP sensor and an advanced 693-point AF and 10fps burst shooting -- excellent in a range of lighting conditions. Other popular mirrorless cameras in this line include the Sony Alpha a6500 and the Sony Alpha a6000.

What’s the story behind the term ‘Black Friday’? Large discounts on a wide variety of products across every category during the Thanksgiving weekend drive millions of shoppers into retail stores, causing heavy traffic in every city. The general disorder resulting from this shopping craze became the basis for the term Black Friday, though nowadays it mostly refers to the annual shopping period in late November.

