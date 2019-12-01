Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sony PS4 Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Sony PlayStation 4 Console, Controller, VR Headset & Bundle Savings Identified by Save Bubble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Save on PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim, PS VR, DualShock controllers, Spider Man game bundle and more at the Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best Cyber Monday PS4 deals

Here’s our expert pick of the best PS4 Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Save Bubble.

Best PS4 deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sony PlayStation consoles always have numerous entertainment features. The Sony PS4 Slim in particular has up to 1TB of storage and USB 3.1 connectivity while the Sony PS4 Pro has a 2.1GHz CPU and 4.2 Teraflop GPU. Many games are exclusive to the PS4 such as the 2018 Spider Man video game. It’s possible to get the console, controller and game as a bundle on Amazon.

How are Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals different? Cyber Monday was originally conceived by retailers to encourage shoppers to make their purchases online. New deals and more discounts are typically offered by online retailers on Cyber Monday.

Around 82% of all Cyber Monday revenue last year was generated by Amazon and Walmart.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:35pHastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
AW
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited by CITIC Pacific Limited by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance and (2) Proposed Withdrawal of Listing of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Form of Proxy for the General Meeting to be held on 19 December 2019
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Notice of General Meeting
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting to be held on 19 December 2019
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Notice of Court Meeting
PU
07:31pGlobal Printing Toners Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AstroNova Inc. and Canon Inc. | Technavio
BU
07:31pBEST CYBER MONDAY WEB HOSTING DEALS (2019) : HostGator, Bluehost, WP Engine, Liquid Web & SiteGround Deals Rated by Deal Tomato
BU
07:28pJOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited by CITIC Pacific Limited by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance (2) Proposed Withdrawal of Listing of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited and (3) Despatch of the Scheme Document
PU
07:26pDelivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
2HERE'S THE BEST DEWALT POWER TOOLS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Drill, Saw & Air Compressor Savings Researched ..
3LATEST BOOST MOBILE CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): Best Galaxy, iPhone, LG & More Android Smartphone Deals Rate..
4DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Ho..
5SONOS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Sonos Beam, One, Playbar, Play:1 & Play:5 Speaker & Soundbar Savings Researc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group