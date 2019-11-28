Log in
Sony PlayStation Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Sony PS VR, PS4 Slim & PS4 Pro Bundle Deals by Deal Stripe

Our round-up of the best Sony PS4 and PS VR deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, featuring PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and PS VR

Here’s a comparison of the best Sony PS4 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on Sony PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim, PS VR and PS4 Spider-Man bundles by clicking the links below.

Best PS4 deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The PlayStation 4 or PS4, is a home video game console, developed and sold by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It was first released in 2013 and differs from the previous PS3 by placing more emphasis on social interaction and compatibility with other mediums and devices. Sony offers different accessories to enhance the gaming experience. This includes wireless controllers, audio equipment with microphone for player interaction, VR gadgets, special controllers and more. Additionally, with PlayStation Now, gamers can access hundreds of games like the popular Spider-man: Game of the Year Edition and other PS4, PS3 and PS2 games.

Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? Deal hunters can find the biggest store-wide sales on Amazon and Walmart during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Retail giant Amazon.com, Inc leads the charts in the Internet Retailers’s 2019 US Top 1000. The list compares the website traffic and sales of the top 1,000 web retailers in the US. Free shipping without a minimum purchase amount at Amazon.com proved to be a big draw for Black Friday shoppers last year. Amazon also creates gift guides and makes the overall shopping experience more accessible to help customers navigate their extensive product selection.

Walmart enjoyed a 23% rise in YOY online sales revenue over Black Friday 2018, compared to a 25% rise for Amazon over the same period.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
