Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sony sees software subscription as future for data-analysing image sensors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 12:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A reception staff walks under a logo of Sony Corp at its headquarters in Tokyo

By Makiko Yamazaki and Noriyuki Hirata

Sony Corp's image sensor business aims to replicate PlayStation's success to address its reliance on a handful of manufacturers in the fickle smartphone market: It plans to sell software by subscription for data-analysing sensors in situ.

Transforming the light-converting chips into a platform for software - essentially akin to the PlayStation Plus video games service - amounts to a sea change for the $10 billion business, which built its dominance through hardware breakthroughs.

The effort chimes with Sony's pursuit of recurring revenue after years of loss in the volatile consumer electronics sector. Success, analysts said, could serve as a rejoinder to activist investor Daniel Loeb's calls for the business to be spun off.

"We have a solid position in the market for image sensors, which serve as a gateway for imaging data," said Sony's Hideki Somemiya, who heads a new team developing sensor applications.

Analysis of such data with artificial intelligence (AI) "would form a market larger than the growth potential of the sensor market itself in terms of value," Somemiya said in an interview, pointing to the recurring nature of software-dependent data processing versus a hardware-only business.

Sony has developed what it calls the world's first image sensor with integrated AI processor. The sensor can be installed in security cameras where it can single out factory workers not wearing helmets, for instance, or be mounted in vehicles to monitor driver drowsiness. Importantly, the software can be modified or replaced wirelessly without disturbing the camera.

The Japanese conglomerate hopes customers will subscribe to its sensor software service through monthly fees or licensing, much like how gamers buy a PlayStation console and then pay for software or subscribe to online services.

Sony has not disclosed a start date for the service, but at a news conference last month, Somemiya said there was demand from "retailers, factories - mainly business-to-business".

MINDSET CHANGE

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Chinese-owned OmniVision Technologies are also expanding the software capability of image sensors, but analysts said a 52% market share gives Sony a competitive edge in the emerging area.

Still, said Somemiya, a software-centred approach will require a change of mindset at a division accustomed to abiding by specifications of smartphone makers - just five of whom account for the bulk of its revenue.

The new direction comes as U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC, a minority investor headed by Loeb, continues to push Sony to spin off the image sensor division, saying its value could be higher if it was not masked by the complexity of the company.

Sony Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida counters that keeping the division in house gives it easier access to group resources and has said diversity is the company's strength.

"CEO Yoshida's message suggests Sony will focus on profit growth with diversified businesses," said analyst Junya Ayada at JPMorgan Securities.

Sony's portfolio may be growing in complexity, but it still reported two consecutive years of record profit through March 2019, Ayada said.

Having technology with diversified applications can also be advantageous in times of uncertainty, said Atsushi Osanai, professor at Waseda University Business School.

"The next big thing for sensors may be in self-driving technology, but it's important to explore other applications," Osanai said.

Still, others said it is hard to factor in the potential of the sensor software subscription service as it could take years for such a business to become a driver of Sony's overall growth.

"The number of sensors used at factories and retailers will probably be small compared to those for the over one-billion-unit smartphone market," said analyst Hideki Yasuda at Ace Securities.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by David Dolan and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HIRATA CORPORATION 1.61% 5690 End-of-day quote.-19.52%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -5.48% 92.59 Delayed Quote.-33.58%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.70% 53300 End-of-day quote.-4.48%
SOFTWARE SERVICE, INC. -2.36% 11150 End-of-day quote.1.09%
SONY CORPORATION -0.48% 7519 End-of-day quote.1.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aCanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China
RE
12:29aPhilippine central bank says reserve requirement cut still on table
RE
12:24aMalaysia Trade Balance Rebounds to Surplus in May
DJ
12:23aSony sees software subscription as future for data-analysing image sensors
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aMalaysia's May exports fall -25.5% year-on-year, worst in 11 years
RE
06/28Oil prices drop for 2nd straight session as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes
RE
06/28Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening
RE
06/28Thai May factory output falls 23.2%, worse than forecast
RE
06/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3PEPSICO, INC. : Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, FOX Business Network reports
4FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATI : FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Record Result for Fisher & Paykel Healthca..
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group