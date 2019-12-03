Log in
Sophos : NBS RTGS and Clearing System Turnover and Interbank and International Clearing of Foreign Exchange Payments in November

12/03/2019 | 10:48am EST

NBS RTGS and Clearing System Turnover and Interbank and International Clearing of Foreign Exchange Payments in November

In the course of 20 business days in November, total 19.6 million payments were processed in the NBS RTGS (15.7 million or 80.2%) and clearing system (3.9 million or 19.8%). The average number of payments was 981,342 per day, of which 787,465 in RTGS and 193,877 in clearing.

The value of turnover in the RTGS system amounted to RSD 6,489.4 billion, while clearing turnover reached RSD 36.9 billion, or 0.6% of the total. Daily turnover in the RTGS and clearing system averaged RSD 324.5 billion and RSD 1.8 billion respectively.

As there was no downtime during 11,220 minutes of production, the availability of the NBS RTGS and clearing system was 100%.

Total 4,586 payments worth EUR 42,006,422.31 were processed in the interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments, with 20 participants. As the system worked smoothly throughout the period under review, the availability was 100%.

Governor's Office

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 15:47:01 UTC
