Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sophos : NJBIA News & Opinion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 06:39am EST

The communications staff at the New Jersey Business & Industry Association provides daily news about issues that affect the business community. You can browse our articles or receive them direct to your inbox by signing up for our daily e-news service, New Jersey Business Today. In addition, members receive our award-winning monthly magazine, New Jersey Business.

WASHINGTON - The Internal Revenue Service issued final regulations (PDF) Monday on the Foreign Tax Credit, a long-standing tax benefit that generally allows individuals and businesses to claim a credit for income taxes paid or accrued to foreign governments. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) made major changes to the tax law, including revamping the […]



The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Wage and Hour Division (WHD) remind employers to protect worker safety and pay during the upcoming holiday season. 'During the busy holiday season, employers must focus on protecting their workers by anticipating and preventing potential hazards in the workplace,' said Principal Deputy Assistant […]



Using its cloud computing capabilities to produce what it calls the most comprehensive report of its kind, Adobe is predicting a 14.1% growth in holiday shopping, despite six fewer shopping days than last year. Adobe says its Holiday Shopping Trends report is based on 1 trillion visits to retail websites and 55 million unique products. […]



'Advocates and policymakers are proposing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies for public charging stations and vehicle rebates, seemingly without consideration that New Jersey already has the 9th highest electricity rates in the nation,' NJBIA's Ray Cantor argues in an op-ed that ran on NJ.com Saturday. While NJBIA supports sensible legislation that […]



'Tis the season for the corporate holiday party. Yes, the annual office celebration has undergone a lot of changes over the years, but it remains a major business institution. As you may imagine, many of our ChamberLink partners are having holiday-related events, whether it's a networking opportunity with holiday themes or just an opportunity to […]



Disclaimer

NJBIA - New Jersey Business & Industry Association published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 11:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:04aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:04aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:04aBRØDRENE A & O JOHANSEN A/S : 2019-12-04 - No. 13 - Financial calendar for 2020
PU
07:04aZERO MOTORCYCLES : Names Mike Cunningham as Vice President of Sales – Americas
BU
07:04aBrother to Showcase ‘Seed to Sale' Labeling Solutions at the MJBiz Con Global Cannabis Business Conference
BU
07:04aOMEROS : Reports Positive Data Across Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Pivotal Trial of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant-Associated Thrombotic Microangiopathy Patients Treated with Narsoplimab
BU
07:03aIMMUNIC, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:03aMR. COOPER GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:03aRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Zilucoplan for IMNM
BU
07:03aG-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. : G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group