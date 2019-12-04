Sophos : NJBIA News & Opinion

The communications staff at the New Jersey Business & Industry Association provides daily news about issues that affect the business community. You can browse our articles or receive them direct to your inbox by signing up for our daily e-news service, New Jersey Business Today. In addition, members receive our award-winning monthly magazine, New Jersey Business.

WASHINGTON - The Internal Revenue Service issued final regulations (PDF) Monday on the Foreign Tax Credit, a long-standing tax benefit that generally allows individuals and businesses to claim a credit for income taxes paid or accrued to foreign governments. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) made major changes to the tax law, including revamping the […]

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Wage and Hour Division (WHD) remind employers to protect worker safety and pay during the upcoming holiday season. 'During the busy holiday season, employers must focus on protecting their workers by anticipating and preventing potential hazards in the workplace,' said Principal Deputy Assistant […]

Using its cloud computing capabilities to produce what it calls the most comprehensive report of its kind, Adobe is predicting a 14.1% growth in holiday shopping, despite six fewer shopping days than last year. Adobe says its Holiday Shopping Trends report is based on 1 trillion visits to retail websites and 55 million unique products. […]

'Advocates and policymakers are proposing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies for public charging stations and vehicle rebates, seemingly without consideration that New Jersey already has the 9th highest electricity rates in the nation,' NJBIA's Ray Cantor argues in an op-ed that ran on NJ.com Saturday. While NJBIA supports sensible legislation that […]

'Tis the season for the corporate holiday party. Yes, the annual office celebration has undergone a lot of changes over the years, but it remains a major business institution. As you may imagine, many of our ChamberLink partners are having holiday-related events, whether it's a networking opportunity with holiday themes or just an opportunity to […]