Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sophos : New Homes Built with Private Wells and Individual Septic Systems in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 09:39am EST

NAHB Economics analysis of the Survey of Construction (SOC) data shows that about 9% of new single-family homes started in 2018 were served by individual wells and almost 16% have private septic systems. These shares, however, vary widely across the nine Census divisions with the corresponding shares reaching 31% and 37% in New England - the highest occurrence rates in the nation.

The SOC classifies community or shared water supply/wells as public water rather than individual wells. Nationally, more than 9% of new single-family homes started in 2018 are served by individual wells, and most of new homes are served by public water systems, including community or shared water supply/wells.

In New England, where median lot size is more than twice as large as the national median, 31% of new single-family homes are built with individual wells. The reliance on private wells is also relatively common in the East North Central division where 26% of new single-family homes started in 2018 are built with individual wells. The Middle Atlantic division registers the third highest share of homes built with individual wells with the share of 15%. Four out of the nine divisions exceed the national average of 9%, including New England, East North Central, Middle Atlantic and South Atlantic.

In contrast, individual wells are almost non-existent in the East South Central and West South Central divisions where their shares are under 1% and 2%, respectively.

Like public water/individual wells, the SOC classifies sewage disposal systems as public sewers (including community or shared sewage/septic systems) and individual septic systems. Most of new single-family homes (84%) are serviced by public sewers. Compared to new home started in 2017, the share of new home built with individual septic systems in 2018 decreased from 16.4% to 15.7%. The incidence of individual septic systems among new single-family starts varies by division.

In New England, about 37% of new single-family homes started in 2018 have private septic systems. Individual septic systems are also relatively common in the East South Central division and the East North Central division, where 35% and 26% of homes started in 2018 have a private septic system, respectively. The share of individual septic systems is close but slightly higher than the national average in the Middle Atlantic division (17%) and the South Atlantic division where it is 18%. The shares of individual septic systems are below the national average in the West North Central (12%), Pacific (11%), Mountain (8%) and West South Central (7%) divisions.

Compared to the previous year, the share of new single-family homes built in 2018 with individual septic systems declined in six divisions, while the share increased a little in the West North Central, South Atlantic and East South Central divisions.

Related

Tags: community septic systems, individual septic system, individual wells, new single family homes, private septic system, public sewage system, public water system, shared sewage, shared water wells, survey of construction

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 14:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:13aHoliday Drivers Unable to Resist Shopping While Driving, Says New Root Report
BU
10:13aHyperscale Operator Capex Returns to Growth Mode in Q3
GL
10:12aALBERTON ACQUISITION CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:12aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Georgia governor picks political newcomer for U.S. Senate
AQ
10:12aF&G ANNOUNCES NEXT-GENERATION ACCUMULATION ANNUITY : F&G Power Accumulator™
PR
10:12aHow Manufacturers Can Avoid Sales Complexity | Read Infiniti's Latest Blog for Comprehensive Insights
BU
10:12aSurviving in China's Chemical Market | Infiniti Research Reveals Imperatives for International Chemical Companies to Grow Profitably in China
BU
10:11aEXCLUSIVE : Deutsche Telekom freezes 5G deals pending Huawei ban decision
RE
10:11aPFIZER : Gavi Must Stop Giving Millions in Subsidies to Pfizer and Gsk for Pneumonia Vaccine
AQ
10:10aM&G : suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
4STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike
5TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group