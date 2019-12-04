Sophos : New Homes Built with Private Wells and Individual Septic Systems in 2018

NAHB Economics analysis of the Survey of Construction (SOC) data shows that about 9% of new single-family homes started in 2018 were served by individual wells and almost 16% have private septic systems. These shares, however, vary widely across the nine Census divisions with the corresponding shares reaching 31% and 37% in New England - the highest occurrence rates in the nation.

The SOC classifies community or shared water supply/wells as public water rather than individual wells. Nationally, more than 9% of new single-family homes started in 2018 are served by individual wells, and most of new homes are served by public water systems, including community or shared water supply/wells.

In New England, where median lot size is more than twice as large as the national median, 31% of new single-family homes are built with individual wells. The reliance on private wells is also relatively common in the East North Central division where 26% of new single-family homes started in 2018 are built with individual wells. The Middle Atlantic division registers the third highest share of homes built with individual wells with the share of 15%. Four out of the nine divisions exceed the national average of 9%, including New England, East North Central, Middle Atlantic and South Atlantic.

In contrast, individual wells are almost non-existent in the East South Central and West South Central divisions where their shares are under 1% and 2%, respectively.

Like public water/individual wells, the SOC classifies sewage disposal systems as public sewers (including community or shared sewage/septic systems) and individual septic systems. Most of new single-family homes (84%) are serviced by public sewers. Compared to new home started in 2017, the share of new home built with individual septic systems in 2018 decreased from 16.4% to 15.7%. The incidence of individual septic systems among new single-family starts varies by division.

In New England, about 37% of new single-family homes started in 2018 have private septic systems. Individual septic systems are also relatively common in the East South Central division and the East North Central division, where 35% and 26% of homes started in 2018 have a private septic system, respectively. The share of individual septic systems is close but slightly higher than the national average in the Middle Atlantic division (17%) and the South Atlantic division where it is 18%. The shares of individual septic systems are below the national average in the West North Central (12%), Pacific (11%), Mountain (8%) and West South Central (7%) divisions.

Compared to the previous year, the share of new single-family homes built in 2018 with individual septic systems declined in six divisions, while the share increased a little in the West North Central, South Atlantic and East South Central divisions.

Related

Tags: community septic systems, individual septic system, individual wells, new single family homes, private septic system, public sewage system, public water system, shared sewage, shared water wells, survey of construction