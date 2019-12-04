Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sophos : Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council held on 3-4 December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 09:39am EST

Latest news

Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council
held on 3-4 December 2019

On 3-4 December 2019 the Monetary Policy Council held a meeting.

The Monetary Policy Council decided to keep the NBP interest rates unchanged:

  • reference rate at 1.50% on an annual basis;
  • lombard rate at 2.50% on an annual basis;
  • deposit rate at 0.50% on an annual basis;
  • rediscount rate at 1.75% on an annual basis;

The MPC will hold a press conference at 4:00 p.m. today to explain its decisions.

(Press Conference live webcast accessible via NBP.pl website from 4:00 pm)

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 14:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aPFIZER : Gavi Must Stop Giving Millions in Subsidies to Pfizer and Gsk for Pneumonia Vaccine
AQ
10:10aM&G : suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
RE
10:10aDeutsche Telekom freezes 5G deals pending Huawei ban decision
RE
10:09aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
10:09aALLIANCE TRUST : Gov. Reynolds releases statement on Japanese Parliament approval of U.S. Japan Trade Agreement
PU
10:09aELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES : EMGS - Change of CFO
PU
10:09aLYKILL FJÁRMÖGNUN HF. : Bill auction on 10 December 2019
PU
10:09aOECD ECONOMIC SURVEY OF NORWAY : Monday 9 December 2019in Oslo
PU
10:09aFHLBank Atlanta Announces Availability of 2020 AHP Competitive Funds
GL
10:07aMAY & BAKER NIGERIA : & Baker, Sanofi Nigeria Sign Manufacturing Agreement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
4STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike
5TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group