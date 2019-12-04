Sophos : Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council held on 3-4 December 2019

Latest news
Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council
held on 3-4 December 2019
On 3-4 December 2019 the Monetary Policy Council held a meeting.
The Monetary Policy Council decided to keep the NBP interest rates unchanged:
-
reference rate at 1.50% on an annual basis;
-
lombard rate at 2.50% on an annual basis;
-
deposit rate at 0.50% on an annual basis;
-
rediscount rate at 1.75% on an annual basis;
The MPC will hold a press conference at 4:00 p.m. today to explain its decisions.
(Press Conference live webcast accessible via NBP.pl website from 4:00 pm)
