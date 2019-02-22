Regulatory News:
At its meeting on 21 February 2019 chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Sopra
Steria’s (Paris:SOP) Board of Directors conducted an in-depth review of
the consolidated financial statements2 for the
financial year ended 31 December 2018.
|
Sopra Steria: 2018 Full-year results
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
IFRS 15
|
|
IFRS 15
|
Key income statement items
|
Revenue
|
|
€m
|
|
4,095.3
|
|
|
|
3,831.1
|
|
|
Total growth
|
|
|
|
+ 6.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic growth
|
|
|
|
+ 4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit on business activity
|
|
€m / %
|
|
307.9
|
|
7.5%
|
|
330.7
|
|
8.6%
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
€m / %
|
|
260.8
|
|
6.4%
|
|
287.7
|
|
7.5%
|
Operating profit
|
|
€m / %
|
|
226.6
|
|
5.5%
|
|
262.6
|
|
6.9%
|
Net profit attributable to the Group
|
|
€m / %
|
|
125.1
|
|
3.1%
|
|
172.5
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares in issue excl. treasury shares
|
|
m
|
|
20.18
|
|
|
|
20.21
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
€
|
|
6.20
|
|
|
|
8.53
|
|
|
Recurring earnings per share
|
|
€
|
|
7.43
|
|
|
|
9.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key balance sheet items
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
Net financial debt
|
|
€m
|
|
620.9
|
|
|
|
510.1
|
|
|
Equity attributable to the Group
|
|
€m
|
|
1,296.2
|
|
|
|
1,206.5
|
|
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the
end of this document
Comments on financial year 2018
2018 was a year of major progress, with enhancements to Sopra
Steria’s business model, investments in innovation and several key
acquisitions. Delivery issues affected results, indicating that the
transformation initiatives launched within the Group need to accelerate
and be guided by a reinforcement of internal governance. The necessary
decisions have been taken and are being implemented. This will help the
Group pursue its medium-term strategy.
Organic revenue growth was strong, continuing the trends recorded
in the previous three financial years. This performance reflects new
client needs arising from digital transformation-related challenges as
well as Sopra Steria’s adeptly positioned offering and profile. The
Group consolidated its position right at the core of its major clients’
transformations by investing in digital centres of expertise and in
internal component development and assembly platforms. It also cemented
its cloud computing partnerships with Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web
Services.
The drive to increase the value added provided by its offerings
made further progress with the expansion in the consulting business to
10% of the Group’s revenue (7.5% in 2017).
Some initial signs of encouragement were recorded as a result of
the far-reaching transformation programme launched in the United
Kingdom. Adjustments were made to human resources, and trends in revenue
and operating profitability picked up in the second half.
Substantial progress was made with building Sopra Banking
Software’s business model. La Banque Postale’s Platform product was
delivered on schedule as per the roadmap. Major transformation projects
were completed, with the start-up of the Platform product for Transactis
and Argenta, Amplitude Up for Attijariwafa Bank in Egypt and for KCB
Bank in Kenya, and Cassiopae for the Inter-American Development Bank
(IDB) in the United States. The acquisition of Apak also established an
unrivalled global position in the asset finance software market.
Action taken to improve the management of the client payment cycle
started to deliver benefits, leading to a structural uplift in the
conversion rate of its earnings into cash flow.
Sopra Steria’s policy of sustainable growth gained recognition.
In January 2019, CDP ranked the Group’s environmental performance in
Category A for the second year in a row, and the Group’s corporate
responsibility performance achieved EcoVadis’ Gold advanced level.
Details of the Group’s 2018 operating performance (IFRS 15)
Sopra Steria generated 2018 revenue of €4,095.3 million, an
overall increase of 6.9%. Changes in scope had a positive impact of
€89.4 million, and currency fluctuations had a negative impact of €18.1
million. The Group’s organic revenue growth was 4.9% year-on-year.
Organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter was particularly upbeat at
5.5%.
Operating profit on business activity came to €307.9 million (vs
€330.7 million in 2017), and the margin came to 7.5%, in line with the
guidance issued on 19 October 2018.
In France, revenue came to €1,699.5 million. Organic revenue
growth was 4.7% over the full year and accelerated in the fourth quarter
(6.5%). Business was driven by consulting, up more than 14%, and by
cybersecurity, up more than 30%. The IT infrastructure management
activities also moved back onto a growth trajectory. The best-performing
vertical markets were insurance, defence, aeronautics and social
(including France’s Pôle Emploi network of job centres and its CNAM
national health insurance fund). The operating margin on business
activity was 9.1% (8.6% in 2017).
In the United Kingdom, revenue was almost stable at €783.1
million (-0.1% organically compared with 2017). Organic revenue growth
of the last two quarters (3rd and 4th quarter) was
positive after six quarters of contraction. Efforts to rebuild in
financial services commenced, with new clients already contributing more
than half of revenue. The operating margin on business activity
contracted to 5.7% (vs 6.9% in 2017), but there was a clear turnaround
in the second half of the year, with the margin picking up to 7.0% from
4.5% in the first half. This turnaround was driven by a return to normal
in the performance of the SSCL joint venture and the initial benefits
from the transformation plan.
Revenue for the Other Europe reporting unit rose sharply to
around €1 billion on the back of organic growth of 14.4%. Revenue in
Germany grew by 27.3% (organic growth of 13.4%) to almost €400 million
if the contributions from BLUECARAT and IT Economics are included over
the full year. Almost all the countries in this reporting unit recorded
a very brisk pace of growth. The operating margin on business activity
was 8.1%, identical to its level in the previous year.
Sopra Banking Software’s revenue totalled €373.7 million, down
3.6% mainly due to an adjustment of the percentage of completion method
on certain projects following delivery issues and lower licence revenue
(see press release of 19 October 2018). As a result, the full-year
operating margin on business activity slipped to -3.6% in 2018 (vs 9.5%
in 2017). For the short term, measures to increase delivery capabilities
have been introduced to achieve a gradual improvement in the situation
in 2019. From a longer-term perspective, the strategy has been
reaffirmed, as the confidence in Sopra Banking Software’s ability to
address financial transformation-related challenges by rolling out its
digital platform.
The Other Solutions reporting unit posted revenue of €241.8
million, representing organic growth of 2.7%. It strengthened its
position in the French market for dedicated human resources solutions.
The unit now processes the monthly payroll for around 800,000 employees,
representing an increase of more than 10% over the year. It also
received a boost from preparations for the introduction of income tax
withholding in France. Development in property management solutions
continued to make progress with the increasing maturity of the new
data-driven technologies. The reporting unit’s operating margin on
business activity came to 16.7% of revenue, up 1.8 points compared to
2017.
Comments on 2018 net profit (under IFRS 15)
Profit from recurring operations totalled €260.8 million. That
includes a €22.8 million expense related to share-based payments (vs
€21.2 million in 2017) as a result of the extension during 2018 of the
We Share employee share ownership plan and of the long-term incentive
plan for the Group’s senior managers.
Operating profit was €226.6 million after a net expense of €34.2
million for other operating income and expenses (compared with a net
expense of €25.1 million in 2017), which included €30.0 million in
reorganisation and restructuring expenses.
Tax expense came to €82.0 million, versus €73.9 million in 2017,
representing a Group effective tax rate of 39.6%, with non-recurring
items accounting for around €15 million.
The share of profit of equity-accounted companies (mainly Axway)
was €3.6 million in the financial year (vs €1.7 million in 2017).
The net profit attributable to the Group was €125.1 million (vs
€172.5 million in 2017) after €3.6 million in minority interests.
Basic earnings per share came to €6.20 compared with €8.53 the
previous year.
Financial position at 31 December 2018
Sopra Steria’s financial position at 31 December 2018 was robust in
terms of both financial ratios and liquidity.
Free cash flow amounted to €173.1 million3, a
significant improvement from €111.4 million3 in the previous
year. It implies a conversion rate4 of operating profit on
business activity into free cash flow of 50% (vs 41% in 2017). This
performance reflected a 7-day reduction in the average payment period of
trade receivables.
Cash outflows related to external growth and net financial investments
amounted to €173.5 million.
Net financial debt at 31 December 2018 totalled €620.9 million,
or 1.68x 2018 EBITDA on a 12-month rolling basis (with the bank covenant
stipulating a maximum of 3x).
Proposed dividend in respect of financial year 2018
At the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Sopra Steria will
propose the payment of a dividend5 of €1.85 per share (€2.40
per share in respect of financial year 2017).
Workforce
At 31 December 2018, the Group’s workforce totalled 44,114 people
(41,661 at 31 December 2017), with 18,7% working in X-Shore zones.
Medium-term ambitions
The Group has reaffirmed its strategy through its independent,
value-creating corporate plan based on expansion, added value and
differentiation, particularly through its software business. With this
in mind, and with the market being driven by digital transformation,
Sopra Steria is confident in its ability to steadily and continually
improve its performance. The Group is targeting annual organic revenue
growth of between 4% and 6%, an operating margin on business activity of
around 10%, and free cash flow of between 5% and 7% of revenue.
2019 objectives (IFRS 16)
The Group’s objectives for the 2019 financial year are:
-
Organic revenue growth of between 4% and 6%
-
Slight improvement in operating margin on business activity
-
Free cash flow in excess of €150 million
Impact of the change in accounting standards (adoption of IFRS 16
from 1 January 2019)
The method used to account for leases changed with effect from 1 January
2019. Under the new standard, all leases are recognised on the balance
sheet.
Sopra Steria uses lease financing for properties (85%), IT and similar
equipment (8%) and vehicles (7%).
The anticipated impact at 1 January 2019 is as follows: insignificant
impact on free cash flow, marginally positive on operating profit on
business activity, virtually neutral on net profit, positive impact on
EBITDA of around €90 million, recognition of a lease liability of around
€300 million and of an associated asset for approximately the same
amount.
2018 annual results presentation meeting
The annual results for 2018 will be presented to analysts and investors
in French on 22 February 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CET, at the Shangri-La Hotel
in Paris.
The presentation may be attended remotely via a bilingual webcast in
French and English:
Or by phone:
-
French-language phone number: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 59 PIN: 19160777#
-
English-language phone number: +44 (0)207 194 37 59 PIN: 18963249#
Practical information about the presentation and webcast can be found in
the ‘Investors’ section of the Group’s website: https://www.soprasteria.com
Next financial release
Friday, 26 April 2019 (before market open): first-quarter 2019 revenue.
Glossary
-
Restated revenue: Revenue
for the prior year, expressed on the basis of the scope and exchange
rates for the current year.
-
Organic revenue growth:
Increase in revenue between the period under review and restated
revenue for the same period in the prior financial year.
-
EBITDA: This measure, as
defined in the Registration Document, is equal to consolidated
operating profit on business activity after adding back depreciation,
amortisation and provisions included in operating profit on business
activity.
-
Operating profit on business activity:
This measure, as defined in the Registration Document, is equal to
profit from recurring operations adjusted to exclude the share-based
payment expense for stock options and free shares and charges to
amortisation of allocated intangible assets.
-
Profit from recurring operations:
This measure is equal to operating profit before other operating
income and expenses, which includes any particularly significant items
of operating income and expense that are unusual, abnormal, infrequent
or not foreseeable, presented separately in order to give a clearer
picture of performance based on ordinary activities.
-
Basic recurring earnings per share:
This measure is equal to basic earnings per share before other
operating income and expenses net of tax.
-
Free cash flow: Free cash
flow is defined as the net cash from operating activities, less
investments (net of disposals) in property, plant & equipment, and
intangible assets, less net interest paid and less additional
contributions to address any deficits in defined-benefit pension plans.
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking information subject to
certain risks and uncertainties that may affect the Group’s future
growth and financial results. Readers are reminded that licence
agreements, which often represent investments for clients, are signed in
greater numbers in the second half of the year, with varying impacts on
end-of-year performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ from
those described in this document due to operational risks and
uncertainties. More detailed information on the potential risks that may
affect the Group’s financial results can be found in the 2017
Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
(AMF) on 13 April 2018 (see pages 35 and following in particular). Sopra
Steria does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking
information contained in this document beyond what is required by
current laws and regulations. The distribution of this document in
certain countries may be subject to the laws and regulations in force.
Persons physically present in countries where this document is released,
published or distributed should inquire as to any applicable
restrictions and should comply with those restrictions.
About Sopra Steria
Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, provides one
of the most comprehensive portfolios of offerings on the market,
spanning consulting, systems integration, industry-specific solutions,
infrastructure management and business process services. It provides
end-to-end solutions to address the core business needs of large
companies and organisations, helping them remain competitive and grow.
Combining added value with innovative high-performance services, Sopra
Steria excels in guiding its clients through their transformation
projects to help them make the most of digital technology. With more
than 44,000 employees in more than 20 countries, Sopra Steria generated
revenue of €4.1 billion in 2018.
Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN:
FR0000050809
For more information, please visit our website: www.soprasteria.com
Annexes
|
Sopra Steria: Impact on revenue of changes in scope and exchange
rates – FY 2018
|
€m
|
|
2018
IFRS 15
|
|
2017
|
|
Growth
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
3,845.4
|
|
|
Impact of IFRS 15
|
|
|
|
-14.2
|
|
|
Revenue under IFRS 15
|
|
4,095.3
|
|
3,831.1
|
|
+ 6.9%
|
Changes in exchange rates
|
|
|
|
-18.1
|
|
|
Revenue at constant exchange rates
|
|
4,095.3
|
|
3,813.0
|
|
+ 7.4%
|
Changes in scope
|
|
|
|
89.4
|
|
|
Revenue at constant scope and exchange rates
|
|
4,095.3
|
|
3,902.5
|
|
+ 4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sopra Steria: Changes in exchange rates – FY 2018
|
For €1 / %
|
|
Average rate
2018
|
|
Average rate
2017
|
|
Change
|
Pound sterling
|
|
0.8847
|
|
0.8767
|
|
- 0.9%
|
Norwegian krone
|
|
9.5975
|
|
9.3270
|
|
- 2.8%
|
Swedish krona
|
|
10.2583
|
|
9.6351
|
|
- 6.1%
|
Danish krone
|
|
7.4532
|
|
7.4386
|
|
- 0.2%
|
Swiss franc
|
|
1.1550
|
|
1.1117
|
|
- 3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sopra Steria: Revenue by reporting unit (€m / %) – FY 2018
|
|
|
2018
IFRS 15
|
|
2017
Restated*
|
|
2017
IFRS 15
|
|
Organic
growth
|
|
Total
growth
|
France
|
|
1,699.5
|
|
1,623.5
|
|
1,597.7
|
|
+ 4.7%
|
|
+ 6.4%
|
United Kingdom
|
|
783.1
|
|
784.1
|
|
791.5
|
|
- 0.1%
|
|
- 1.1%
|
Other Europe
|
|
997.1
|
|
871.7
|
|
824.7
|
|
+ 14.4%
|
|
+ 20.9%
|
Sopra Banking Software
|
|
373.7
|
|
387.7
|
|
381.7
|
|
- 3.6%
|
|
- 2.1%
|
Other Solutions
|
|
241.8
|
|
235.5
|
|
235.5
|
|
+ 2.7%
|
|
+ 2.7%
|
Sopra Steria Group
|
|
4,095.3
|
|
3,902.5
|
|
3,831.1
|
|
+ 4.9%
|
|
+ 6.9%
* Revenue at 2018 scope and exchange rates and after application of
IFRS 15
|
Sopra Steria: Revenue by reporting unit (€m / %) – Q4 2018
|
|
|
Q4 2018
IFRS 15
|
|
Q4 2017
Restated*
|
|
Q4 2017
IFRS 15
|
|
Organic
growth
|
|
Total
growth
|
France
|
|
458.1
|
|
430.0
|
|
426.5
|
|
+ 6.5%
|
|
+ 7.4%
|
United Kingdom
|
|
209.1
|
|
202.9
|
|
202.9
|
|
+ 3.0%
|
|
+ 3.0%
|
Other Europe
|
|
279.7
|
|
246.2
|
|
232.4
|
|
+ 13.6%
|
|
+ 20.4%
|
Sopra Banking Software
|
|
113.8
|
|
124.6
|
|
118.0
|
|
- 8.6%
|
|
- 3.5%
|
Other Solutions
|
|
69.2
|
|
67.5
|
|
67.5
|
|
+ 2.4%
|
|
+ 2.4%
|
Sopra Steria Group
|
|
1,129.9
|
|
1,071.3
|
|
1,047.4
|
|
+ 5.5%
|
|
+ 7.9%
* Revenue at 2018 scope and exchange rates and after application of
IFRS 15
|
Sopra Steria: Performance by reporting unit – FY 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
IFRS 15
|
|
IFRS 15
|
|
|
€m
|
|
%
|
|
€m
|
|
%
|
France
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
1,699.5
|
|
|
|
1,597.7
|
|
|
Operating profit on business activity
|
|
155.4
|
|
9.1%
|
|
138.1
|
|
8.6%
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
139.2
|
|
8.2%
|
|
123.8
|
|
7.8%
|
Operating profit
|
|
131.8
|
|
7.8%
|
|
111.4
|
|
7.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
783.1
|
|
|
|
791.6
|
|
|
Operating profit on business activity
|
|
45.0
|
|
5.7%
|
|
54.7
|
|
6.9%
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
32.6
|
|
4.2%
|
|
42.7
|
|
5.4%
|
Operating profit
|
|
18.7
|
|
2.4%
|
|
38.9
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
997.1
|
|
|
|
824.7
|
|
|
Operating profit on business activity
|
|
80.4
|
|
8.1%
|
|
66.5
|
|
8.1%
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
74.9
|
|
7.5%
|
|
62.2
|
|
7.5%
|
Operating profit
|
|
68.5
|
|
6.9%
|
|
56.0
|
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sopra Banking Software
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
373.7
|
|
|
|
381.7
|
|
|
Operating profit on business activity
|
|
-13.3
|
|
-3.6%
|
|
36.3
|
|
9.5%
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
-24.2
|
|
-6.5%
|
|
26.2
|
|
6.9%
|
Operating profit
|
|
-28.9
|
|
-7.7%
|
|
22.2
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
241.8
|
|
|
|
235.5
|
|
|
Operating profit on business activity
|
|
40.4
|
|
16.7%
|
|
35.1
|
|
14.9%
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
38.4
|
|
15.9%
|
|
32.9
|
|
14.0%
|
Operating profit
|
|
36.5
|
|
15.1%
|
|
30.4
|
|
12.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sopra Steria: Consolidated income statement – FY 2018
|
|
|
2018
IFRS 15
|
|
2017
IFRS 15
|
|
|
€m
|
|
%
|
|
€m
|
|
%
|
Revenue
|
|
4,095.3
|
|
|
|
3,831.1
|
|
|
Staff costs
|
|
-2,441.5
|
|
|
|
-2,331.1
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
-1,290.7
|
|
|
|
-1,147.9
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortisation and provisions
|
|
-55.2
|
|
|
|
-21.4
|
|
|
Operating profit on business activity
|
|
307.9
|
|
7.5%
|
|
330.7
|
|
8.6%
|
Expenses related to stock options and related items
|
|
-22.8
|
|
|
|
-21.2
|
|
|
Amortisation of allocated intangible assets
|
|
-24.3
|
|
|
|
-21.8
|
|
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
260.8
|
|
6.4%
|
|
287.7
|
|
7.5%
|
Other operating income and expenses
|
|
-34.2
|
|
|
|
-25.1
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
226.6
|
|
5.5%
|
|
262.6
|
|
6.9%
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
|
-7.8
|
|
|
|
-6.8
|
|
|
Other financial income and expenses
|
|
-11.7
|
|
|
|
-8.5
|
|
|
Tax expense
|
|
-82.0
|
|
|
|
-73.9
|
|
|
Share of net profit from equity-accounted companies
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
Net profit
|
|
128.7
|
|
3.1%
|
|
175.1
|
|
4.6%
|
Attributable to the Group
|
|
125.1
|
|
3.1%
|
|
172.5
|
|
4.5%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares in issue excl. treasury shares (m)
|
|
20.18
|
|
|
|
20.21
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (€)
|
|
6.20
|
|
|
|
8.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sopra Steria: Change in net financial debt (€m) – FY 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit on business activity
|
|
307.9
|
|
330.7
|
Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (excl. allocated
intangible assets)
|
|
55.8
|
|
25.2
|
EBITDA
|
|
363.7
|
|
355.9
|
Non-cash items
|
|
-8.1
|
|
-1.6
|
Tax paid
|
|
-63.4
|
|
-63.9
|
Change in operating working capital requirement
|
|
-23.1
|
|
-20.2
|
Reorganisation and restructuring costs
|
|
-39.2
|
|
-29.6
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
|
229.8
|
|
240.6
|
Change relating to investing activities
|
|
-61.8
|
|
-62.3
|
Net interest
|
|
-8.4
|
|
-9.0
|
Additional contributions related to defined-benefit pension plans
|
|
-23.4
|
|
-21.0
|
Free cash flow*
|
|
136.1
|
|
148.4
|
Impact of changes in scope
|
|
-168.8
|
|
-96.0
|
Financial investments
|
|
-4.7
|
|
-2.8
|
Dividends paid
|
|
-48.7
|
|
-44.5
|
Dividends received from equity-accounted companies
|
|
1.4
|
|
2.8
|
Capital increases in cash
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
Purchase and sale of treasury shares
|
|
-23.4
|
|
-1.3
|
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
|
|
-2.6
|
|
-10.7
|
Other changes
|
|
-0.0
|
|
-0.0
|
Change in net financial debt
|
|
-110.8
|
|
-4.1
|
* Free cash flow after restating for the sale of trade
receivables in 2017 for €37 million
|
|
173.1
|
|
111.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial debt at beginning of period
|
|
-510.1
|
|
-506.0
|
Net financial debt at end of period
|
|
-620.9
|
|
-510.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sopra Steria: Simplified balance sheet (€m) – 31/12/2018
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
IFRS 15
|
|
IFRS 15
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,708.5
|
|
1,590.6
|
Allocated intangible assets
|
|
183.0
|
|
161.5
|
Other fixed assets
|
|
234.9
|
|
179.7
|
Equity-accounted investments
|
|
195.1
|
|
189.1
|
Fixed assets
|
|
2,321.5
|
|
2,120.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net deferred tax
|
|
79.6
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable (net)
|
|
1,091.8
|
|
1,147.1
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
|
-1,153.1
|
|
-1,188.1
|
Working capital requirement (WCR)
|
|
-61.3
|
|
-41.0
|
Assets + WCR
|
|
2,339.8
|
|
2,179.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
1,329.2
|
|
1,237.2
|
Provisions for post-employment benefits
|
|
308.3
|
|
358.9
|
Provisions for contingencies and losses
|
|
81.5
|
|
72.8
|
Net financial debt
|
|
620.9
|
|
510.1
|
Capital invested
|
|
2,339.8
|
|
2,179.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sopra Steria: Workforce breakdown – 31/12/2018
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
France
|
|
19,013
|
|
18,649
|
United Kingdom
|
|
6,407
|
|
6,181
|
Other Europe
|
|
10,095
|
|
8,777
|
Rest of the World
|
|
344
|
|
281
|
X-Shore
|
|
8,255
|
|
7,773
|
Total
|
|
44,114
|
|
41,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of IFRS 15 on the income statement (€m)
|
Income statement
|
|
2017
before IFRS 15
|
|
2017
after IFRS 15
|
Revenue
|
|
3,845.4
|
|
3,831.1
|
Operating expenses
|
|
-3,515.6
|
|
-3,500.4
|
Operating profit on business activity
|
|
329.8
|
|
330.7
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
286.8
|
|
287.7
|
Operating profit
|
|
261.7
|
|
262.6
|
Other financial income and expenses
|
|
-9.8
|
|
-8.5
|
Tax expense
|
|
-73.5
|
|
-73.9
|
Net profit from continuing operations
|
|
173.3
|
|
175.1
|
Consolidated net profit
|
|
173.3
|
|
175.1
|
Attributable to the Group
|
|
171.4
|
|
172.5
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
1.8
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of IFRS 15 on the balance sheet (€m)
|
Balance sheet
|
|
2017
before IFRS 15
|
|
2017
after IFRS 15
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
115.4
|
|
115.1
|
Non-current assets
|
|
2,247.1
|
|
2,246.8
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
1,137.8
|
|
1,147.1
|
Other current assets
|
|
256.4
|
|
246.3
|
Current assets
|
|
1,556.6
|
|
1,555.8
|
Total assets
|
|
3,803.8
|
|
3,802.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated reserves and other reserves
|
|
484.7
|
|
481.9
|
Profit for the year
|
|
171.4
|
|
172.5
|
Equity attributable to the Group
|
|
1,208.2
|
|
1,206.5
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
31.8
|
|
30.7
|
Total equity
|
|
1,240.0
|
|
1,237.2
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
16.8
|
|
16.0
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
915.3
|
|
914.5
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
1,089.6
|
|
1,092.0
|
Current liabilities
|
|
1,648.5
|
|
1,650.9
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,563.8
|
|
2,565.4
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
3,803.8
|
|
3,802.6
|
|
|
|
|
1 Cash flow calculated excluding the sale of trade
receivables leading to their deconsolidation (€37.0 million sold in
December 2017)
2 Audit procedures have been carried out
on the financial statements. The Statutory Auditors’ report is in the
process of being issued.
3 Cash flow calculated
excluding the sale of trade receivables leading to their deconsolidation
(€37.0 million sold in December 2017)
4 Restated
for sales of receivables and other non-recurring items
5
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, 12 June
2019. The ex-dividend date will be 2 July 2019, and the dividend will be
payable as from 4 July 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005862/en/