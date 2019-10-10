Sopra Steria Group: Financial Calendar 2020

Regulatory News:
Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):
|
Event
|
Date
|
Meeting
|
2019 Full Year Results
|
Friday 21 February 2020 before market
|
9:00 a.m – Paris (Live webcast)
|
1st Quarter Revenue 2020
|
Friday 24 April 2020 before market
|
|
Shareholders’ meeting
|
Tuesday 9 June 2020
|
2:30 p.m - Paris
|
2020 Half Year Results
|
Wednesday 29 July 2020 before market
|
9:00 a.m – Paris (Live webcast)
|
3rd Quarter Revenue 2020
|
Wednesday 28 October 2020 before market
|
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
