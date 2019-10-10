Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sopra Steria Group: Financial Calendar 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):

Event

Date

Meeting

2019 Full Year Results

Friday 21 February 2020 before market

9:00 a.m – Paris (Live webcast)

1st Quarter Revenue 2020

Friday 24 April 2020 before market

 

Shareholders’ meeting

Tuesday 9 June 2020

2:30 p.m - Paris

2020 Half Year Results

Wednesday 29 July 2020 before market

9:00 a.m – Paris (Live webcast)

3rd Quarter Revenue 2020

Wednesday 28 October 2020 before market

 

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pUK MORTGAGES : Interim Dividend
PR
12:01pBOUYGUES : Confiance n°11 employee share ownership plan
PU
12:01pTATA STEEL : Update on 2QFY20 volumes
PU
12:01pSUBSEA 7 : S.A. Conference Call Notification Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
12:01pCOGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES : announces significant expansion of its UK NHS based clinical trial centers
AQ
12:01pDRAX : Biomassfired Heating Plant Market May Set New Growth Story | EON, Dong Energy, Drax Group, Suez, Statkraft, Fortum Keilaniemi
AQ
12:01pFour Seasons and Sensei Partner to Launch All-New, All-Inclusive Wellness Retreat on the Secluded Island of Lanai
PR
12:01pGlobal Economy Will Avoid Recession, and See Some Recovery in 2020
PR
12:01p2020 Fleet & MRO Forecasts Now Available from Aviation Week Network
GL
12:01pNEXTSTAGE : and Mirova Support the European Development of Port Adhoc
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group