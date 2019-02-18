Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares from February 11th to February 15th, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 11:46am EST

Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 15 February 2019:

Trading day   Type of transaction   Number of shares  

Weighted
average
price (EUR)

 

Total amount
(EUR)

15/02/2019   Transfer   141   N/A   N/A

Transfer carried out under the “Share Incentive Plan – SIP” employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group in the United Kingdom, the aim of which is to award free Sopra Steria shares to UK employees participating in the SIP in a ratio of one free share per share subscribed for.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
12:06pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:06pBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK : BisB names new Money Laundering Reporting Officer
AQ
12:05pAdvanced Aesthetic Technologies Announces Appointment of Doug Abel As Chief Executive and President
BU
12:05pSBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : to Speak at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
12:04pATI Physical Therapy Announces Labeed Diab as Its New CEO
GL
12:04pOCTOPUS TITAN VCT : Offer For Subscription - Over Allotment Facility
AQ
12:03pSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:03pPPG : Honored by Union Rescue Mission With Heart of Transformation Award
BU
12:02pEXELON : LaSalle Generating Station Refueling Outage Powers The Region
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false
2RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
3VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
4FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund
5COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.