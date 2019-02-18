Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares from February 11th to February 15th, 2019

Regulatory News:
Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):
Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No.
596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with
Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group hereby
discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 15
February 2019:
|
Trading day
|
|
Type of transaction
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
Weighted
average
price (EUR)
|
|
Total amount
(EUR)
|
15/02/2019
|
|
Transfer
|
|
141
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
Transfer carried out under the “Share Incentive Plan – SIP” employee
share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group in the United
Kingdom, the aim of which is to award free Sopra Steria shares to UK
employees participating in the SIP in a ratio of one free share per
share subscribed for.
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French
press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict
in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which
is the authentic text.
