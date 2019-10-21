Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares from October 14th to 18th 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 16 October 2019:

Trading day

Type of transaction

Number of shares

Weighted
average
price (EUR)

Total amount
(EUR)

16/10/2019

Transfer

70

N/A

N/A

Transfer carried out under the “Share Incentive Plan – SIP” employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group in the United Kingdom, the aim of which is to award free Sopra Steria shares to UK employees participating in the SIP in a ratio of one free share per share subscribed for.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pAM BEST TO HOST WEBINAR ON MUNICIPAL BONDS : The Evolution of an Important Asset Class for Insurers
BU
12:02pAMPLIFY : Science Earns Prestigious Tier 1 Rating in Louisiana
BU
12:01pHENNES & MAURITZ : Afound to launch in the Netherlands
PU
12:01pSecond Wave of International Institutional Investor Lawsuits Accusing Danske Bank of Fraud and Money Laundering Filed by Grant & Eisenhofer
PR
12:01pTRIMBLE : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
12:01pÖSSUR : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
12:01pFLIGHTDOCS : Joins Forces with Flight Tax Systems to Streamline Tax Reporting and Compliance Requirements
PR
12:01pHONEYWELL : Unveils Innovative Micro Power Unit For Business Jet Segment
PR
12:01pCytovance® Biologics Introduces an Integrated Single-use Platform for Plasmid DNA (pDNA) Manufacture
GL
12:01pBombardier Enhances Customer Service Footprint in U.S. With New Line Maintenance Stations in Teterboro and Van Nuys
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
4BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments
5Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group