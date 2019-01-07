Soracom To Provide Global 4G Connectivity for New Omate Smartwatch

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omate, Inc. has selected Soracom, Inc. to provide global 4G/LTE connectivity for the new Omate O6 smartwatch. The companies are partnering to integrate the SORACOM Air eSIM into an Android-powered smartwatch that offers “peace-of-mind” service with such features as pre-paid annual service, video calls and push-button emergency calling, and support for health monitoring and medical alert services.

Soracom, a market-leading global platform for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity-as-a-service, provides the capability for out-of-box service in more than 120 countries and a cost structure that allows Omate to provide fixed-price connectivity. Omate O6 customers can enjoy a full year of mobile connectivity included in retail price of the device, with easy service renewal in future years.

“We are excited to work with Soracom to offer global connectivity to our customers and partners,” said Laurent Le Pen, Omate Founder and CEO. “The Omate O6 is designed to deliver an always-connected experience and is optimized for small size, low power and smart sensing to meet the demanding needs of the child and elderly segments.”

With SORACOM Air eSIM service, new owners of an Omate O6 simply need to turn on the device for automatic connection to a 4G/LTE network. The SORACOM Air connectivity platform manages network services and provides Omate (or its OEM customers) with access to a user console and API to securely manage user connections and update user profiles as needed.

“Soracom simplifies network connectivity and lets manufacturers and marketers of connected devices focus on designing great products and delivering great user experiences,” said Alexis Susset, Soracom Technology Director and Evangelist. “We provide the flexibility for cost-efficient manufacturing and testing of connected products and the scalability for global deployment. The SORACOM Air eSIM also provides advanced profile management to ensure business continuity and access to varied connectivity profiles around the world.”

The Omate O6 smartwatch runs with a 3G/4G LTE modem and can last up to three days on a single charge. The device triangulates a location using GPS, 4G cellular networks and Wi-Fi hotspots for a more accurate positioning.

The O6 will be available from May 2019 in the US through Omate enterprise partners.

Omate will be meeting with business partners during CES 2019 and can be contacted directly at partner@omate.com .



About Omate

Omate offers wearable and IoT solutions for people who need protection and security. Omate offers full turnkey solutions “Powered by Omate” including hardware modules and software stack allowing companies to design wearable-as-a-service product connected through the telecom network. For more information, visit: www.omate.com or contact the company at press@omate.com . Like the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/omateofficial or follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @OmateOfficial.

About Soracom

Soracom is the market-leading platform for cloud-native IoT connectivity-as-a-service, serving over 10,000 customers worldwide. Launched as a venture-backed company in 2015, Soracom was acquired by mobile operator KDDI in August, 2017, greatly expanding the company’s resources for global expansion. More information is available at www.soracom.io and on the Soracom blog .

