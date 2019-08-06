Sorenson Communications Announces New ntouch Features for iOS, Mac, and PC

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson Communications announced a new version of ntouch® for the iOS®, macOS®, and Windows® operating systems. Customers will enjoy an improved experience with an updated ntouch user interface (UI) for iOS devices as well as the interpreter’s ID shown in Call History and Copy Shared Text functionality. Customers can get the new ntouch software – version 9.0 – by downloading it from the Mac App Store or the iOS App Store. ntouch PC software will automatically update the first time it opens.



“This update to ntouch complies with Apple’s guidelines and includes minor feature changes and additions to the apps’ user UIs,” notes Isaac Roach, vice president of engineering for Sorenson Communications, the leading provider of Video Relay Service (VRS) for Deaf people who use sign language to communicate. “This launch is consistent with our commitment to always provide customers with the most trusted service and innovative products.”

Additional changes to the ntouch app’s UI include:

Better use of the iPad’s extra screen area

A new self-view so users can check their appearance, available lighting, and their background before making a call

New color themes – multiple options for background and foreground colors

Updated UI elements provide a more consistent interface, reduce the number of buttons on a screen, and reduce the number of taps needed to perform an action.

In coming months, Sorenson will also release a new version of the ntouch software on Android®.

For more information about the new updated ntouch features, visit www.svrs.com or contact customer service at 801-386-8500.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Sorenson Communications, LLC ( www.svrs.com ) connects people by delivering the world’s most trusted service and innovative products for the Deaf, which include Sorenson Video Relay Service (VRS®), the highest-quality video interpreting service; the ntouch® VP and the ntouch VP2 videophones, designed especially for use by Deaf individuals; ntouch PC, software that connects users to SVRS by using a PC and webcam; ntouch for Mac®, software that connects users to SVRS by using an Apple® computer; and ntouch Mobile, an application empowering SVRS communication via tablet and mobile devices. Sorenson is the leading provider of Video Relay Service.

