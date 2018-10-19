Sorenson Holdings Announces Planned Refinancing of Existing Indebtedness from the Proceeds of a Term Loan

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah-based Sorenson Holdings, LLC (“Sorenson”) today announced that it intends to pursue a new senior secured loan financing for the purpose of refinancing certain debt of Sorenson and its wholly owned subsidiary, Sorenson Communications, LLC (“SCL”), which may include Sorenson’s Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021, SCL’s Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2020 and the loans outstanding under SCL’s First Lien Credit Agreement dated as of April 30, 2014, as amended. There can be no assurance that the refinancing will be completed or as to its timing.

