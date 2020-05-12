Log in
Sorenson Responds to FCC Directive to Access 988 Lifeline

05/12/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson Communications announced the availability of 988 dialing to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which provides 24/7 emotional support for people in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis.

Sorenson is responding to the directive of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide direct-dialing 988 access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. When Deaf callers dial 988 on a Sorenson ntouch® device, they will get confidential access to the Lifeline through Sorenson Relay interpreters. The 988 number is not yet available on a nationwide basis and is available now only for Sorenson customers.

As with all calls processed through Sorenson Communications, the FCC mandates complete confidentiality of call content. In addition, Sorenson Relay interpreters are bound by a Code of Professional Conduct, which clearly states that any information in an interpreted setting will be kept strictly confidential.

“Sorenson always supports Deaf communication access, but especially in critical times of need or crisis,” notes Sorenson CEO Scott Wood. “We are here to serve customers 24/7 by supporting access to the lifeline and to assist lifeline staff in providing support and awareness.”

The 988 number is now added to a host of three-digit, community resource numbers that can be reached through Sorenson ntouch devices. "We want to support our community by providing easy access to 988 and to interpreters,” says Sorenson Vice President of Marketing Lance Pickett. “We are also working to raise awareness about the availability of this valuable resource.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can also be accessed by calling 1-800-273-8255. For more information about the Lifeline, visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Sorenson Communications, LLC
Sorenson Communications, LLC (www.sorenson.com) Connects Life. Sorenson was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific in-person or over-video assignment needs. As the largest private employer of Deaf people and sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.

Press Contact
Ann Bardsley
CaptionCall/Sorenson Communications
801-287-9400
abardsley@sorenson.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
