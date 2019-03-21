Sortis Income Fund Available on Fidelity Wealthscape Platform

The Sortis Income Fund has been approved by Fidelity and National
Financial Services and is now accessible to registered investment
advisors and broker-dealers via the Fidelity Wealthscape technology
platform.
The Sortis Income Fund, a $100M real estate mortgage fund that holds
short-term notes collateralized by real estate, is managed by Sortis
Holdings Inc. (SOHI) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Sortis Financial
Inc. “The primary focus of this fund is principal protection, but we’re
pleased that we’ve been able to deliver attractive yields to investors
while maintaining conservative loan-to-values on short-term real estate
loans,” said Morgan Smith, Sortis Income Fund managing director. The
fund returned 12.24 percent to investors on an annualized basis in 2017,
and 11.12 percent on an annualized basis for 2018, exceeding the fund’s
10 to 11 percent target return for investors.
Fidelity Wealthscape connects fee-based, commission-based and hybrid
clients to Fidelity tools and third-party solutions in order to drive
transparency, efficiency and growth for advisors and end investors. In
addition to core clearing and custody services, the platform provides
access to advanced analytics, automated workflow tools, planning and
portfolio management solutions, consolidated data, digital advice
solutions, and investment and retirement products.
“Enabling investment professionals who use Fidelity as a custodial
platform to access the Sortis Income Fund makes the fund and its
performance available to a significantly larger number of investors,”
said Jef Baker, Sortis Income Fund managing director. “Sortis Financial
Inc. is focused on lending and servicing loans nationally, and the
Sortis Financial platform and its activities produce significant loan
deal flow. Matching that deal flow with an expanding investor base
through the Fidelity Wealthscape platform is a perfect fit.”
About Sortis Holdings
Sortis Holdings is a private investment firm with a primary focus on
real estate, both as a lender and direct investor. With its roots as a
former bank holding company, Sortis has evolved into a diversified firm
that both lends and opportunistically invests in real estate with a
focus on the Western U.S. Since real estate and financial markets are
constantly evolving, the firm’s ability to move between asset classes
and positions in the capital stack makes it more nimble than its
competitors. For example, Sortis launched a $100M Opportunity Zone Fund
in January 2019, created to take advantage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,
which allows accredited investors to benefit from one of the best
capital gains tax reduction programs in a generation. Operating under
the principles of client focus, integrity, hard work and creativity,
Sortis Holdings provides its accredited investors with well-managed,
diverse, asset-based investment strategies. Learn more at SortisHoldings.com.
