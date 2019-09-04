Sortis : Income Fund available on Charles Schwab Advisor Center platform

PORTLAND, Ore. - Aug. 26, 2019 - The Sortis Income Fund has been approved by Charles Schwab and is now accessible to registered investment advisors and broker-dealers via the Charles Schwab Advisor Center technology platform.

The Sortis Income Fund, a $100 million real estate mortgage fund that holds short-term notes collateralized by real estate, is managed by Sortis Holdings Inc. (SOHI). 'The primary focus of this fund is principal protection, but we're pleased that we've been able to deliver attractive yields to investors while maintaining conservative loan-to-value ratios on short-term real estate loans,' said Jef Baker, Sortis Income Fund managing director.

Sortis Holdings in July announced an 11.45% net annualized return to its investors for the second quarter of 2019, and an 11.39% net annualized return for the year to date. The fund returned 12.24% to investors on an annualized basis in 2017, and 11.12% on an annualized basis in 2018, exceeding the fund's 10% to 11% target return for investors.

Charles Schwab's technology platform connects registered investment advisors with clients through streamlined tools and flexible integration with numerous third-party platforms. Beyond improving efficiency and crunching numbers, Schwab's platform emphasizes the importance of a seamless advisor and client connection, with the goal of allowing advisors to anticipate client needs, make faster and smarter recommendations, and increase business efficiency.

'Schwab's Advisor Center now enables investment professionals to access the Sortis Income Fund, which just posted its 10th consecutive quarter of exceeding target returns,' said Baker. 'At Sortis, we continue to generate significant high-quality loan deal flow. Matching that deal flow with an expanding investor base through the Schwab platform is a perfect fit.'

About Sortis Holdings

Sortis Holdings is a private investment firm with a primary focus on real estate, both as a lender and direct investor. With its roots as a former bank holding company, Sortis has evolved into a diversified firm that both lends and opportunistically invests in real estate, with a focus on the Western U.S. Since real estate and financial markets are constantly evolving, the firm's ability to move between asset classes and positions in the capital stack makes it nimbler than its competitors. For example, Sortis launched a $100 million opportunity zone fund in January 2019, created to take advantage of a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that allows accredited investors to benefit from one of the most advantageous capital gains tax reduction programs in a generation. Operating under the principles of client focus, integrity, hard work and creativity, Sortis Holdings provides its accredited investors with well-managed, diverse asset-based investment strategies. Learn more atSortisHoldings.com.