Soto Calls for Loss Recovery Programs for Beef Industry

04/22/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

Rep. Darren Soto (FL-09) led a bipartisan letter to Secretary Sonny Perdue, of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, requesting that the cattle beef industry be included in ongoing and future discussions of loss recovery programs. This request comes in light of the immense financial losses in the United States Beef Cattle Industry, which have been estimated at around $13.6 billion.

'Within the primary production for the industry, Cow-Calf sector anticipates estimated 2020 losses of $111.91 per head of cattle,' wrote the Members.'Since this production is year-round and a long-term investment, the total losses and future impact estimates are $247.15 per head for each mature breeding animal. Production within the stocking and backgrounding sector anticipate an average loss of nearly $156 per head of cattle.'

'Given these significant losses within the industry, we ask your full and fair consideration for the inclusion of the cattle beef industry during any ongoing and future discussions for any loss recovery programs,' continued the Members.

Florida's cattle beef industry is a massive source of revenue for the state, as it is home to over one million cows valued at about $1 billion in total. The impact of this virus is far-reaching, and that is no less evident in the extreme hit the cattle beef industry has taken nationwide.

The letter was signed by Reps. Ted S. Yoho, DVM, Al Lawson, Jr. and Dusty Johnson.

The full text can be read here.

###

Disclaimer

Darren Soto published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 20:57:20 UTC
