Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Soul Community Planet Announces New “One Tree: One Forest” Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:11pm EDT

Holistic Hospitality Company Will Help to Plant a New Tree Each Time a Guest Stays in One of its SCP Hotels

Soul Community Planet (SCP) has announced a new program - “One Tree: One Forest” – with the goal of making a meaningfully positive difference in the world one small step at a time. Through the program, Soul Community Planet will help to reforest unnaturally deforested areas around the world by donating the estimated cost to plant a tree to the One Tree Planted organization every time a guest stays overnight in one of its SCP Hotels.

“SCP is founded on three core values: personal wellness (Soul), social good (Community) and sustainable practices (Planet). We chose to name this new program ‘One Tree: One Forest’ because it illustrates the fact that just one small act of kindness when repeated many times across a powerful community can ultimately have a profoundly positive effect on the world around us. To this point, we aim to plant upwards of 100,000 trees in the first year of our One Tree: One Forest program alone,” said Soul Community Planet Co-Founder and CEO Ken Cruse. “If we start by planting just one tree, together we can establish a new forest.”

Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, their communities and the planet. The first SCP venue – the SCP Colorado Springs – opened in 2018. Its second venue, the SCP Redmond, Oregon, began a phased opening this Summer with the debut of The Rooftop. The full SCP Redmond Hotel, along with SCP Redmond Commons, will open this Fall. The company’s third venue – the SCP Inn Depoe Bay, Oregon, is slated to open late in 2019.

All SCP venues have been renovated using sustainable and regionally-sourced materials, and all employ energy-saving, water-efficient and waste-reducing programs. In early 2019, SCP launched its empowering Fair Trade Pricing program, through which guests themselves determine the price they pay based on their satisfaction with their SCP experience.

In addition to its new One Tree: One Forest program, Soul Community Planet is committed to donating 5% of its profits to charities that support causes consistent with its core values.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a non-profit environmental charity on a mission of global reforestation. Through their partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. State Forest and Conservation District, they plant trees around the globe, including several states in the US - California, Colorado, Florida and Oregon.

For more information, visit https://onetreeplanted.org

About Soul Community Planet

San Juan Capistrano, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, their communities and the planet. SCP Colorado Springs was the first concept to launch in 2018. Soul Community Planet donates five percent of its profits to charitable causes that support its core values.

For more information, go to www.SoulCommunityPlanet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pYUHUA ENERGY : Voluntary announcement business update
PU
07:45pHSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
07:45pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Daniels Powers to first NHRA Dodge HEMI® Challenge Pole at U.S. Nationals
PU
07:43pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of WageWorks, Wesco Aircraft Holdings, NorthStar Realty Europe, and Genesee & Wyoming on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
07:41pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
07:41pIRC : 2019 interim results 63% increase in ebitda of the mine in production segment
PU
07:36pKIN MINING NL : PFS and Updated Ore Reserve for CGP
PU
07:35pTHE LATEST : DoorDash ups ballot measure threat to $90M
AQ
07:31pTRUE LEAF BRANDS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
07:31pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Connected transactions land acquisition
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY INC. : WORKDAY : beats second-quarter estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast
2FRANKLY INC : FRANKLY : Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial Results
3BIG CITY MOMS : Returns To The Golden City With The Biggest Baby Shower Ever On Board!
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : adds 930 seats through Florida, caps additional fares ahead of Dorian..
5LINGO MEDIA CORPORATION : LINGO MEDIA : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group