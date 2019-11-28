Log in
Sound Bar Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Sound Bar Vizio, Samsung, Sonos & Bose Sales Listed by Spending Lab

11/28/2019 | 10:11am EST

Deals experts compare the best Bose, Sonos, Samsung, Vizio & other top-rated sound bar deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019

What are the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday sound bar deals for 2019? Deals experts at Spending Lab have compared savings on the best-selling sound bars and are listing the best live deals below.

Best sound bar deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A sound bar, sometimes called a media bar, is a type of sound system that allows audio to project from a wide enclosure using several individual speakers placed side by side. They are often horizontal in shape, hence the "bar" in soundbar. This is so that they can be mounted above or below a display such as a television or computer screen. Due to amplification and sound processing, soundbars can produce a richer and clearer sound than traditional speakers. Popular tech brands including Bose, Samsung and Vizio offer multiple options in varying styles that take into account aesthetics, setup, size, quality and compatibility to suit individual needs.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday? The Friday directly after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season in the US. Historically, retail stores would introduce large discounts on their items to bolster their sales before the end of the year. The resulting profits are usually sufficient to put accounts ‘into the black’, which then became the reason why it’s called Black Friday.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
