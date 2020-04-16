Log in
Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus: A Cut Above Itself in Gaming Sound Cards

04/16/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Milpitas, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology has boosted its PC gaming audio range with the release of Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus, an improved version of the original Sound BlasterX AE-5 with more surround sound enhancements that is set to not only meet, but surpass the expectations of PC gaming enthusiasts.

The celebrated Sound BlasterX AE-5 was a double CES 2018 Innovation Awards honoree in ‘Computer Hardware and Components' and ‘Computer Accessories'. Backed up with Sound Blaster’s long legacy of audio processing technology such as the award-winning Xamp discrete headphone bi-amplifier, and powered by a 122 dB 32-bit / 384 kHz ESS SABRE32 Ultra-class DAC, it was the also world’s first sound card with an integrated RGB controller and already a stand-out gaming fan favorite in its own right.  

Now, with support for Dolby Digital Live and Connect encoding, Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus provides more delivery options to external audio devices, for an even more enhanced gaming experience than before. Together with the existing AE-5, it has also been updated with the latest Sound Blaster Command software, which features a user-friendly interface. Topping off with an attractive price tag, it presents irresistible value for PC gaming enthusiasts.

Pricing and Availability
Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus is priced at USD149.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/AE5plus.

About Creative
Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

# # #

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States.  Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements.  Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.  

Attachment 

Susie Hayne
Creative Labs, Inc.
susie_hayne@creativelabs.com

Primary Logo

pdt_sound-blasterx-ae-5_1

Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus, where aesthetics meets performance.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
