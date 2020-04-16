Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus: A Cut Above Itself in Gaming Sound Cards

Milpitas, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology has boosted its PC gaming audio range with the release of Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus, an improved version of the original Sound BlasterX AE-5 with more surround sound enhancements that is set to not only meet, but surpass the expectations of PC gaming enthusiasts.

The celebrated Sound BlasterX AE-5 was a double CES 2018 Innovation Awards honoree in ‘Computer Hardware and Components' and ‘Computer Accessories'. Backed up with Sound Blaster’s long legacy of audio processing technology such as the award-winning Xamp discrete headphone bi-amplifier, and powered by a 122 dB 32-bit / 384 kHz ESS SABRE32 Ultra-class DAC, it was the also world’s first sound card with an integrated RGB controller and already a stand-out gaming fan favorite in its own right.

Now, with support for Dolby Digital Live and Connect encoding, Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus provides more delivery options to external audio devices, for an even more enhanced gaming experience than before. Together with the existing AE-5, it has also been updated with the latest Sound Blaster Command software, which features a user-friendly interface. Topping off with an attractive price tag, it presents irresistible value for PC gaming enthusiasts.

Pricing and Availability

Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus is priced at USD149.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/AE5plus .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

