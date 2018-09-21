Sound Credit Union and Washington Bancorp, Inc. Announce Strategic Acquisition

Sound
Credit Union and Washington Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink “WGTB”), the
holding company for the
Bank of Washington, are pleased to jointly announce a strategic
acquisition between the financial institutions – the first of its kind
in Washington State history. The transaction will be structured with
Sound Credit Union purchasing substantially all of the assets and
assuming substantially all of the liabilities of the Bank of Washington.
The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors
of both institutions and is subject to regulatory approval, approval by
the shareholders of Washington Bancorp, Inc. and other customary
approvals. The transaction is anticipated to be completed in the first
quarter of 2019. It is anticipated that WGTB shareholders will receive
approximately $6.40 in cash per share, based on the outstanding shares
as of the date of the Purchase agreement. The combined company will have
approximately $1.7 billion in assets, $1.3 billion in loans, $1.5
billion in deposits and operate 29 branches throughout King, Pierce,
Snohomish and Thurston Counties.
Don Clark, Sound Credit Union’s President and CEO commented, “We are
excited to announce the acquisition of Bank of Washington’s assets. This
combination will help us further expand our footprint in Snohomish and
King Counties, accelerate our business and mortgage lending efforts, and
add great employees. We feel the value and cultures of both companies
are very similar with a strong commitment to customers and the
communities in which we serve.”
Marty Steele, Washington Bancorp, Inc.’s President and CEO added, “We
are enthusiastic about this partnership because of the expanded
opportunities it brings to our customers, our employees and our
communities. This deal rewards our long-term shareholders who have
supported us for many years. As a larger and stronger financial
institution with a significantly higher legal lending limit, we will be
better able to compete in today’s competitive environment and serve our
customers. Sound Credit Union is a strong local financial institution
with a long history of meeting the financial needs of both businesses
and consumers in the greater Puget Sound market.”
Sound Credit Union was advised in the transaction by Howard & Howard as
legal counsel. Washington Bancorp, Inc. was advised by D.A. Davidson &
Co. as financial advisor and Keller Rohrback, LLP as legal counsel.
About Sound Credit Union
Sound Credit Union was founded in 1940 and today is one of Washington
State’s largest credit unions. With 24 full-service branch locations
throughout the Puget Sound area, Sound provides their nearly 120,000
members with authentic and trusted financial support and services. Sound
is driven by the purpose of standing with members, employees and the
community through all waves of life. For more information, please visit www.soundcu.com.
About Washington Bancorp, Inc.
The Bank of Washington is a locally owned, full-service commercial
bank headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington. It provides commercial
loans, deposit accounts and other quality local banking services to
businesses and individuals at its five branches in Edmonds, Lynnwood,
Mukilteo, Everett and Redmond and a loan production office in Seattle.
For more information about the bank, visit www.the-bank.com.
Additional Information About the Acquisition
In connection with the proposed merger, the WGTB will prepare a proxy
statement for the special meetings of shareholders. It is
anticipated that the proxy statement and other relevant materials (as
they become available) will be mailed to shareholders in the fourth
quarter of 2018. Shareholders are urged to read the proxy
statement and the other relevant materials when they become available
before voting on the merger.
Certain statements in this news release contain “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and
expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking
statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, such
as the businesses of Sound Credit Union and Bank of Washington may not
be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to
accomplish than expected, the expected cost savings and any revenue
synergies from the merger may not be fully realized within the expected
timeframes, disruption from the merger may make it more difficult to
maintain relationships with customers, associates, or suppliers, the
required governmental approvals of the merger may not be obtained on the
proposed terms and schedule, or WGTB shareholders may not approve the
merger, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially
from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the
forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could
prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that
the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be
realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information
should not be construed as a representation by the companies or any
person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by
the companies will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral
forward-looking statements concerning the companies or any person acting
on their behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary
statements above. None of Sound Credit Union or Bank of
Washington undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise, to reflect circumstances or events that
occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
