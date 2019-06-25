SoundHound Inc. : Partners With Hyundai to Bring First Voice-Enabled, Smart Connected SUV to India, Powered by Houndify Voice AI Platform

Hyundai Venue SUV Features Voice Control That Can Understand Indian-English Accents With Unprecedented Speed and Efficiency

SoundHound Inc.®, the leading innovator in voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies, has announced a partnership with Hyundai Motor Group to bring the first voice-enabled, smart-connected SUV to the Indian market. Powered by SoundHound Inc.’s Houndify™ voice AI platform, the Hyundai Venue SUV enables drivers to speak queries and control various aspects of the car simply by pushing a button on the steering wheel and talking using their natural voices. The Hyundai Venue launches with support for understanding English, specifically Indian-English accents, with support for additional languages across the Indian region coming later. The Houndify-powered Hyundai Venue began shipping in India this month.

Houndify is integrated into the Hyundai Venue shipping in India through the automotive company’s BlueLink Connected Car platform. With Houndify, drivers are able to use their voices to search in real-time for points of interests; ask about the weather, date, and time; make a phone call; and control the car’s media, navigation, and more.

“Hyundai is a pioneering partner of SoundHound Inc. and we are thrilled to be part of this major milestone for both the auto and tech industries in the Indian market,” said Keyvan Mohajer, co-founder & CEO of SoundHound Inc. “Our mission to Houndify everything, by enabling brands to own and customize their voice experiences by leveraging our world-class technology, continues to expand globally as we deliver a robust, conversational and personalized in-car voice experience for Hyundai drivers.”

“We are proud to be at the forefront in bringing smart-connected vehicles to the Indian market,” said Paul Choo, Vice President at Hyundai Motor Company. “Choosing SoundHound Inc. and Houndify as our partner to voice-enable the Hyundai Venue SUV ensures that we have the best technology possible to provide an exceptional experience to our customers.”

Houndify technologies represent more than a decade of R&D and innovation by SoundHound Inc., resulting in unique advantages, making it the smartest and most accurate voice AI platform in the market. SoundHound Inc.’s patented Speech-to-Meaning™ and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies deliver unprecedented speed and accuracy in voice recognition and responses, and an ability to understand context, such as the user's location or previous queries, to support natural interactions. Another key advantage of Houndify is its architecture for collaborative intelligence called “Collective AI,” a powerful mechanism that facilitates collaboration among developers by enabling them to extend the functionality of existing knowledge domains. This results in a global AI with comprehensive knowledge that is always learning, is crowdsourced to domain experts, and is larger than the sum of its parts.

Developers interested in exploring the Houndify platform can visit Houndify.com to learn more and register. For more information about the Hyundai Venue in India, visit: https://www.hyundai.com/in/en/find-a-car/venue/highlights.html.

About SoundHound Inc.:

SoundHound Inc. turns sound into understanding and actionable meaning. We believe in enabling humans to interact with the things around them in the same way we interact with each other: by speaking naturally to mobile phones, cars, TVs, music speakers, and every other part of the emerging ‘connected’ world. Our consumer product, Hound, leverages our Speech-to-Meaning™ and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies to create a groundbreaking smartphone experience, and is the first product to build on the Houndify platform. Our SoundHound product applies our technology to music, enabling people to discover, explore, and share the music around them, and even find the name of that song stuck in their heads by singing or humming. Through the Houndify platform, we aim to bring voice-enabled AI to everyone and enable others to build on top of it. We call this Collective AI. Our Mission: Houndify everything.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005751/en/