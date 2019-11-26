Log in
Soundbar Black Friday 2019 Deals from Bose, Sonos, Vizio, and Samsung Compared by Deal Answers

11/26/2019 | 06:48pm EST

Soundbars will be discounted significantly for Black Friday 2019. These include discounts on large brands including Bose, Klipsch, Sonos, Samsung, and Vizio. Deal Answers lists the best estimated soundbar deals below:

Soundbars can dramatically improve the sound quality of a TV. Some soundbar systems allow Bluetooth connections from phones and other devices so that it can be used as a speaker. Some soundbars also support NFC connections. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Sound quality varies dramatically from speaker to speaker. Some soundbars support the Dolby Digital sound format. Higher-end soundbars like the Bose SoundTouch 300 support the addition of wireless surround sound speakers that can be placed around the room. Another popular setup is to add a subwoofer to the soundbar to increase bass.

Increasingly, soundbars are supporting smart home systems like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Samsung supports game friendly audio modes in some of their soundbars. Numerous cheap soundbars are also on sale for Black Friday. Looking at the maximum decibel rating can give people an idea of the loudness of a speaker. A simple soundbar setup can save people money when setting up their home theater system.

Black Friday deals vary in price and availability. Brands will choose to stop and start discounts at different times as well. Overall, there are numerous Black Friday deals on TV soundbars this year.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
