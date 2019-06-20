Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Soundtrap : for Education and Listenwise Partner to Offer Professional Development for Podcasting to All Teachers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 07:01am EDT

End-to-end Listening and Podcast Creation Tools for the Classroom are Easily Accessible to Teachers Through Personalized Professional Development

ISTE Conference Soundtrap, a Spotify company, and Listenwise, a listening skills-building company, are partnering to combine Soundtrap’s easy-to-use audio and podcast creation platform with Listenwise’s audio news resources and step-by-step teaching pedagogy to give teachers the Professional Development tools they need to help students create thought-provoking podcasts.

Listenwise curates the best of NPR programming and podcasts for the classroom, providing teachers with content that exposes students to stories and current events that can be applied across disciplines. Soundtrap, known for its ease of use and cross-platform compatibility, is an ideal vehicle to enable students to take what they learned and collaborate to create podcasts. Combining the strengths of both companies, the Podcasting Professional Development module will provide expert guidance to teachers in designing and integrating podcasting projects in their classrooms.

Soundtrap and Listenwise are offering a unique Professional Development module to teachers using the combined solution. It offers personal hand-holding throughout the entire process of creating podcasts. Teachers will get 1:1 coaching, project templates, instructional materials and assessment rubrics. Professional Development will be delivered by experts in podcasting and includes three months of free access to Soundtrap and Listenwise.

“Listening is a skill that gets overlooked in today’s classrooms, but it’s essential for building a productive, responsive 21st century workforce,” said Monica Brady-Myerov, Listenwise CEO and host of the Listenwise podcast The Student Podcast PODCAST. “Offering both Soundtrap and Listenwise together gives teachers a way to extend the student thought process further beyond a news item and give voice to their ideas by creating podcasts around any subject they want to talk about.”

“Joining forces brings a holistic approach to finding out about the world around us. Together, we provide simple tools that support STEAM (Science, Math, Engineering, Arts and Math) education initiatives while amplifying student voices and developing essential skills such as creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration,” said Per Emanuelsson, Managing Director of Soundtrap at Spotify.

The project-based podcasting Professional Development is being offered for $3,500 for a cohort of six educators. Additional participants are $575/each. With the purchase of the Professional Development package, there is an option to buy discounted annual subscriptions to Soundtrap and Listenwise. With a minimum purchase of 50 seats/licenses, the one-year discounted rate is $4 MSRP (vs. $4.98) per Soundtrap user, and $4 MSRP (vs. $5.70) per Listenwise user. To request more information visit: https://bit.ly/2QLt5PK. Visit Soundtrap at ISTE booth #2153, Listenwise at The Startup Pavilion, or online to find out more. To read more visit: https://press.soundtrap.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38aRTX A/S : Major shareholder notification
AQ
07:37aPRIORTECH : Camtek / Camtek News
AQ
07:36aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHIEC Receives Japan Society of Industrial Machinery Manufacturers' "Chairman's Award" for Innovative High-viscosity Sludge Dryers
AQ
07:36aTESLA : Want your Tesla painted black? That'll be an extra $1,000, please
AQ
07:36aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Thar 700 (Signature Edition) launched at Rs. 9.99 lakh
AQ
07:36aTECH MAHINDRA : to acquire Canadian Consulting firm Objectwise
AQ
07:35aROAN RESOURCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:35aCarnival Lowers Full-Year Profit Outlook
DJ
07:34aRENAULT : Waymo joins Renault, Nissan to build autonomous vehicles
AQ
07:34aNIKON : Investment in Canadian company, wrnch, Inc.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
5ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About